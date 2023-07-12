Score one of the best SSDs for PS5, the WD_Black 2TB SN850X SSD, at its lowest ever price on Amazon

This might be the only SSD you'll ever need for your PC or PlayStation 5 console. The WD_Black 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD, just one of WD_Black's most powerful SSDs, is currently 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day in both the US and UK.

That's a very reasonable discount and not one to scoff at since it brings the price of this impressive SSD down to its lowest ever on Amazon.

You can claim your WD_Black SN850X 2TB SSD now from one of these links:

Whatever games the SN850X is running, it should run them like water thanks to its incredibly fast read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s - making it some of the fastest storage on the market right now and one of the best SSDs for PS5 and a solid choice for PC also.

Those purchasing this to install in their PS5 will need to grab a heatsink, and you can grab this Digital Foundry approved one for just $9/ £8 here.

The WD_Black 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes. Interestingly enough, the 1TB and 4TB SSDs actually have larger discounts than the 2TB ones right now. The WD_BLACK 1TB SSD is over 60 percent off, slashing its price from $159.99 down to $59.99. Meanwhile, the WD_Black 4TB SSD dropped from a whopping $699.99 down to $229.99.

If you don’t mind paying an extra $20, you can even get the 2TB SSD with heatsink for $142.99. That’s more than 50 percent off its list price. The 1TB SSD heatsink option is similarly discounted. Sadly, the 4 TB SSD doesn’t have a heatsink option.

The WD_Black 2 TB SSD is still cheaper than the 4TB one. It’s the best option if you won’t ever need the full 4TB. However, if you can foresee yourself needing more than 2 TB of storage, go for the 4TB. That couple hundred dollar discount for maximum storage is a rare sight.

For more storage this Prime Day, you can check out Digital Foundry's best SSD deals, Jelly Deals' best SD card deals and this latest discount on the Samsung Pro Plus SSD. You can also visit our live blog of the best Prime Day deals on Eurogamer.