Snag one of the best PS5 SSDs with incredibly fast performance for under $100 this Prime Day

Looking for more memory at a discount? Thanks to Prime Day, the premium Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink now provides a generous 2 TB of memory for just $100.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD works with PCs, laptops, and consoles like the PS5, making it an ideal choice for these devices. Even better, this listing comes with a free two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography for anyone who wants to get in touch with their creative side. It’s an offer that extends to the 1TB SSD, too.

You can upgrade your computer or console with 2TB of SSD storage for only $99.99:

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD also comes in two smaller sizes: 500 GB and 1TB. The 1TB SSD is on sale for $49.99 without the heatsink, and $69.99 with the heatsink. In that sense, it’s a more cost-effective deal to just get the 2 TB SSD with the heatsink for $99.99. The heatsink's cooling features can help extend the longevity of your device, so it's worth it.

The SSD might not drop down to its Prime Day price again until Black Friday, so you should grab it now while it lasts. At this point, it’s actually cheaper to get the Samsung Pro SSD with the heatsink instead of without it. It typically would cost $30 more, but the Prime Day discount makes it so that the heatsink price is about $20 less than the sale price for the SSD by itself.

Interested in even more major Prime Day deals? Check out the sale on a 1 TB microSD and the live blog over at Eurogamer for more highlights throughout today and tomorrow, July 12.