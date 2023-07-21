One of the best cheap microSD cards for Steam Deck is enjoying a massive $52 discount today

SanDisk are renowned for their reliable and great performing memory cards. Their Ultra micro SD card collection is particularly ideal for upgrading your Steam Deck storage on the cheap- even more so when its largest sized variant has been reduced to an even more affordable price.

Right now you can score a big discount on the 1TB SanDisk Ultra micro SD card at Amazon. It's regarded as the best cheap microSD card for the Steam Deck by our pals over at Rock Paper Shotgun (RPS) in their guide for the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck.

It normally has an RRP of $136.99 but you can currently save $52 on this memory card- making it quite the bargain! The lowest price this micro SD card has ever been is $80 during this year's Prime Day, which means you're only paying an extra $5 above its cheapest price. In the UK you can grab the 1TB SanDisk Ultra for just £10 more than its lowest ever price at Amazon UK for £95.

The SanDisk Ultra is great value for money and although not an A2 card, it can certainly keep up with more expensive cards thanks to its fast read speeds of up to 150 MB/s. RPS' James Archer noted that when carrying out a load test for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it "was only less than half a second slower than the Deck's top-spec SSD" - now that's impressive!

This SD card is also superb for your Nintendo Switch console too, offering heaps of space for your latest Switch games- be it Pikmin 4, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

If you're after more accessories for your Steam Deck like a docking station, case and other great bits and bobs, check out RPS' guide to the best Steam Deck accessories. You can also keep up to date with all our latest gaming and tech deals coverage over at our Jelly Deals Twitter account.