Save a massive $170 on the Samsung Odyssey G5 32-in 165Hz gaming monitor

This solid gaming monitor is now only $229.99 from Best Buy.

Corinna Burton
Corinna Burton
Published on

If you are in need of a new gaming monitor, you can save a massive $170 on the Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor today.

The monitor is a good mid-size option, and great for first-person games with its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Featuring full HD, LED QHD resolution at 2560 x 1440, it comes with FreeSync Premium and HDR10 for great contrast and good color accuracy.

Samsung Odyssey G51C 32-in gaming monitor - $229 from Best Buy (was $399.99)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch 165Hz gaming monitor, and a great opportunity to get a top-of-the-line gaming monitor at a fraction of the cost.

And now that it's even more affordable, don't miss your chance to save big. Hit up the link and check it out for yourself!

Corinna Burton

