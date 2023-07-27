If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Save over $500 on select laptops in the Dell Black Friday in July Sale

Plus big discounts on gaming monitors, mice and keyboards.

Mark Harrison avatar
Mark Harrison
Published on

Right now Dell is having a Black Friday in July event, meaning there are big discounts on lots of great tech products that we'd normally see in November.

It's a great opportunity to upgrade or refresh your gaming setup, with big discounts on some of Dell's best monitors, discounts on Alienware tech including mice and keyboards, and you can even save over $500 on some of Dell's gaming laptops.

There's plenty to look through in the full Dell Black Friday in July sale, and we've picked out some of the best deals on laptops, monitors and accessories down below:

Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 14 Laptop - $500 (was $800)

AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD.

Dell Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop - $3,200 (was $3,750)

Intel i9 13900HX processor, RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 4TB SSD, 480Hz display.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop - $900 (was $1,250)

Intel i7 12700H processor, RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, QHD 165Hz display.

Dell Monitor Deals

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor G2724D - $270 (was $300)

27-inch, 1440p, 165Hz, 1ms response time, G-Sync and FreeSync compatible.

Dell 25 Gaming Monitor G2524H - $220 (was $250)

25-inch, 1080p, 280Hz, 0.5ms response time, G-Sync and FreeSync compatible.

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor G2723HN - $130 (was $260)

27-inch, 1080p, 165Hz, FreeSync and G-Sync compatible.

Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor S3222DGM - $300 (was $350)

31.5-inch, 1440p, 165Hz, 2ms response time, FreeSync compatible.

Dell 34 Curved Monitor S3422DW - $430 (was $480)

34-inch, curved ultrawide, WQHD 1440p, 100Hz, stereo speakers.

Dell Alienware PC Deals

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop - $1,550 (was $2,700)

Intel i9-12900F processor, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD.

Dell Alienware Accessory Deals

Alienware Gaming Keyboard & Gaming Mouse Bundle - $190 (was $216)

Wireless gaming mouse with rechargeable battery & seven programmable buttons, full-size keyboard with Cherry MX low profile Red switches and scroll bar.

Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard AW420K - $130 (was $150)

TKL, Cherry MX Red switches, PBT double-shot keycaps, per-key RGB.

There are lots of other laptops, monitors and more available in the Black Friday in July sale from Dell, so make sure to check out the full range of offers here.

If you want to know when there are other big sales events taking place like this one, or want to know when individual monitors, laptops and other gadgets hit their lowest prices, follow the Deals topic on VG247 using the tag below the article.

