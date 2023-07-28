If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Deals

Here's where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle and DualSense controller

Find out which retailers are issuing pre-orders for the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle.

Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

Pre-orders for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle started today and customers are web-slinging across the net to get their hands on this extremely limited edition console and its separately sold accessories including a DualSense controller and PS5 covers. All feature a cool red and black symbiote takeover design inspired by the game.

We're tracking where you can buy the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console in the US and UK in the links below. We've also got our spidey-senses tingling for where you can buy the Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller which is selling out fast from multiple retailers.

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle contains the limited edition PS5 console, DualSense controller and a digital copy of the game for $599.99 in the US and £569.99 in the UK.

The Spider-Man 2 console will be shipped in the US and UK from 1st September and you will receive a digital code for the game via email on the day of the game's release, which is 20th October 2023.

The DualSense controller will cost $79.99/ £69.99 and will also ship on 1st September 2023. You can currently pre-order it from the PS Direct Store in both the US and UK. It's also in stock now at Game in the UK.

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle in the US

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle - $599.99 from Amazon US

Buy now

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle - $599.99 from Target

Buy now

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle - $599.99 from Target

Buy now

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle in the UK

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle - £569.99 from Very

Buy now

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 DualSense Controller

Some listings for the Spider-Man 2 PS5 controller are beginning to appear on other reatailer sites, but are not yet available to pre-order. Keep checking the links below incase they do suddenly start taking pre-orders.

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 DualSense Controller in the US

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 DualSense Controller in the UK

Just want to pick up the Spider-Man 2 game? You can find out what editions are available and where to buy them for the best price in our Spider-Man 2 pre-order guide over on Eurogamer.

In other news, UK shoppers were treated to a massive £80 discount on the standard PS5 console today. We don't expect this incredible saving to stick around for long so if you're not fussed on a Spider-Man themed PS5, but do want to treat yourself to a PS5 console, this is the time to do it.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Corinna Burton avatar

Corinna Burton

Commerce Editor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch