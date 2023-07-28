Here's where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle and DualSense controller

Pre-orders for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle started today and customers are web-slinging across the net to get their hands on this extremely limited edition console and its separately sold accessories including a DualSense controller and PS5 covers. All feature a cool red and black symbiote takeover design inspired by the game.

We're tracking where you can buy the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console in the US and UK in the links below. We've also got our spidey-senses tingling for where you can buy the Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller which is selling out fast from multiple retailers.

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle contains the limited edition PS5 console, DualSense controller and a digital copy of the game for $599.99 in the US and £569.99 in the UK.

The Spider-Man 2 console will be shipped in the US and UK from 1st September and you will receive a digital code for the game via email on the day of the game's release, which is 20th October 2023.

The DualSense controller will cost $79.99/ £69.99 and will also ship on 1st September 2023. You can currently pre-order it from the PS Direct Store in both the US and UK. It's also in stock now at Game in the UK.

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle in the US

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle in the UK

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 DualSense Controller

Some listings for the Spider-Man 2 PS5 controller are beginning to appear on other reatailer sites, but are not yet available to pre-order. Keep checking the links below incase they do suddenly start taking pre-orders.

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 DualSense Controller in the US

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 DualSense Controller in the UK

Game- In stock

Amazon

Currys

Very

Just want to pick up the Spider-Man 2 game? You can find out what editions are available and where to buy them for the best price in our Spider-Man 2 pre-order guide over on Eurogamer.

In other news, UK shoppers were treated to a massive £80 discount on the standard PS5 console today. We don't expect this incredible saving to stick around for long so if you're not fussed on a Spider-Man themed PS5, but do want to treat yourself to a PS5 console, this is the time to do it.