Move over athletes: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to grace the front cover of the Wheaties cereal box

Sony, Marvel, Insomniac Games, and General Mills have banded together to the game Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the Wheaties cereal box.

The cereal box will come in two forms, one featuring Spider-Man and the other Miles Morales on the front of the box. You can pick up either one when it arrives in grocery stores on October 19.

Watch the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launch trailer.

Introduced in 1924 and owned by General Mills, the cereal has mainly been associated with sports since 1927. Various athletes over the years have appeared on the box, with baseball player Lou Gehrig being the first. There were times over the years when the cereal box didn't have an athlete on the cover. In the 1950s, The Lone Ranger and The Mickey Mouse Club graced the front of the box, mainly as an effort to appeal to children as well as adults.

This is basically what Genral Mills endeavors to do with Marvel's Spider-Man 2: to appeal to a younger generation and adult customers who are either fans of the Marvel character or those who are gamers - or both.

While it seems strange to see Spider-Man and Miles Morales hawking Wheaties by appearing on the box of the wheat flake cereal mainly associated with athletes, there have been stranger video game/food cross-over promotions and advertisements over the years.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches October 20, only on PS5. Check out our review.