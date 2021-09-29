Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be a "little darker" than the previous games

Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be "a little daker" than the studio's Spider-Man and Miles Morales games.

This is according to Marvel Entertainment's creative vice president, Bill Rosemann, speaking in an episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Using a Star Wars analogy, Rosemann compared the next entry in the series to The Empire Strikes Back.

"If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire," he said. "It gets a little darker."

Considering Venom will be an antagonist in the second game, we can see why it would be a little darker. However, previously Insomniac said to expect the game to be "full of heart and humor", so at least there will be something to break things up a bit.

The upcoming single-player adventure will continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales and feature all-new stories for the two.

Along with a new story, when the game releases on PS5, you can expect new abilities, new suits, and some interesting villains.

It will be a while yet before we can get our hands on the game though, as it is currently slated to be released in 2023.