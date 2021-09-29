Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be a "little darker" than the previous games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be a "little darker" than the previous gamesMarvel's Spider-Man 2 won't be as light-hearted as previous entries in the Insomniac-developed series.
This is according to Marvel Entertainment's creative vice president, Bill Rosemann, speaking in an episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast.
Using a Star Wars analogy, Rosemann compared the next entry in the series to The Empire Strikes Back.
"If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire," he said. "It gets a little darker."
Considering Venom will be an antagonist in the second game, we can see why it would be a little darker. However, previously Insomniac said to expect the game to be "full of heart and humor", so at least there will be something to break things up a bit.
The upcoming single-player adventure will continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales and feature all-new stories for the two.
Along with a new story, when the game releases on PS5, you can expect new abilities, new suits, and some interesting villains.
It will be a while yet before we can get our hands on the game though, as it is currently slated to be released in 2023.