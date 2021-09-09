Marvel's Spider Man 2 in the works at Insomniac, coming to PS5 in 2023

During the Sony showcase, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced as being in the works at Insomniac Games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in this single-player adventure which is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 in 2023.

The game will feature all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel, which Insomniac says will be "full of heart and humor," which dives deep into the people behind the mask.

The footage shown in the trailer is "just a glimpse" and what is in store in terms of new abilities the heroes will acquire and the suits they will wear. There will also be some interesting villains, such as Venom who is being voiced by Tony Todd (of Candyman fame). Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will also reprise their roles as Peter and Miles, respectively.

"Being able to build a new, original universe with Spider-Man is such an honor," said Ryan Schneider, Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations at Insomniac Games. "A huge thanks to our Sony Interactive Entertainment family for giving us the opportunity to develop these games, Marvel for trusting us with characters that mean so much to so many people, and of course, our fans for continuing to believe in us.

"It’s been such a pleasure to collaborate with Marvel Games. Learning from and sharing with these true believers as we created games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been a career highlight for many of us." And what’s so exciting is that our collaboration isn’t ending anytime soon, as today we revealed not one—but TWO—new Marvel titles coming from Insomniac Games: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine."

A release date other than 2023 was not revealed as the game is currently in development.