PS5 users reporting installation issues with physical copies of Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Quite a few people in Europe and the UK who purchased a physical copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are reporting installation issues.

According to various user entries on Reddit and ResetEra, the installation process stops at 36% and will proceed no further. A few others are reporting their PS5 isn't recognizing the disc.

It doesn't seem the cause is from the day one patch, as many assume the issue is that a bad batch of discs were pressed.

As of press time, neither Sony nor Insomniac Game have commented; however, many customers took to Reddit to claim the stores they purchased Spider-Man 2 from stated Sony is aware of the issue and is looking into it.

We will update this post with any information once more is available.

In the meantime, if you too are having issues installing the game, you should submit a support ticket with Insomniac.

Released yesterday, October 20, the went over well with critics, with the average score sitting at 91 and with a 99% approval rating.

In our Spider-Man 2 review , Dom called it "the best superhero game I’ve ever played." And that's saying something, because bless him, he's played more than his fair share of them.

