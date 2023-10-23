Spider-Man 2 is already the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is off to a fantastic start already. The PlayStation-exclusive action adventure has sold over 2.5 million copies in its first 24 hours on sale. The tremendous milestone was revealed earlier today on the official PlayStation Twitter account.

That makes Spider-Man 2 the fastest-selling PlayStation first-party game ever.

The 2.5 million milestone represents copies sold through to consumers, so the number of units shipped is likely much higher. No matter which way you slice it, 2.5 million sales for a single-player game on a single platform in such a short window is worth celebrating.

Before Spider-Man 2 snatched that title, the previous record-holder was God of War Ragnarok, which sold 5.1 million in five days when it launched in November last year. Ragnarok, of course, had the benefit of launching on two platforms - PS4 and PS5 - which makes Spider-Man 2's record all the more impressive. It is worth keeping in mind, of course, that Spider-Man 2 has a more family-friendly rating than God of War, so that automatically expands its potential audience.

PlayStation 5 is still early in its lifespan, so Sony is likely very happy to see such a solid attach rate for one of its biggest exclusive games, and it certainly bodes well for Spider-Man 3, or whatever the next big first-party game from Sony is going to be.

Insomniac Games continues to work on Spider-Man 2, with the next major patch adding New Game Plus. In case you've somehow missed it, catch up on our Spider-Man 2 review to see why everyone is raving about it.