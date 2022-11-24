God of War Ragnarok is PlayStation's fastest-selling exclusive ever

Sony has announced a big sales milestone for God of War Ragnarok, and its first-party exclusives in general. The Sony Santa Monica-developed game has sold 5.1 million copies in just five days.

The figures track copies sold to consumers, on both PS4 and PS5. This makes Ragnarok the fastest-selling first-party game in PlayStation history.

It helps that Ragnarok has a captivating story.

Selling over 5 million copies in under a week is certainly big, considering the game is only available on two platforms. For a game releasing on two console generations, the chances of it continuing to sell are high, particularly if many who already own a PS4 are waiting to play it on a PS5.

The more easily PS5 consoles become available, the more Ragnarok copies will be picked up alongside them. If nothing else, it will serve as a good showcase for the new console.

Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history!

It will be interesting to see how many copies it ends up selling on PlayStation before its inevitable arrival on PC two or so years from now. God of War 2018 has been a big hit on PC, and there's nothing to suggest the same won't be true in Ragnarok's case as well.

