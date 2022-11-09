God of War Ragnarok Nornir Chests: All Locations and Solutions

Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok are devious environmental puzzles set by the fates of Norse mythology to hide rare and powerful items from the unworthy.

But solving them is only half the battle, you have to actually find them first.

Secreted in obscure nooks and concealed crannies, Nornir Chests are the premium collectibles in God of War Ragnarok and offer extremely useful upgrades that are pretty much vital to Kratos and Atreus’ progress.

There are three main types of Nornir chests:

Timed challenges where you have to ring three bells in quick succession to open the chest Treasure hunts where you have to destroy three idols in the vicinity of the chest to release the seal Environmental challenges where you have to uncover and light hidden braziers using Kratos’ Blades of Chaos

But that’s not all, as Kratos’ arsenal of equipment grows new elements are added to the puzzles that lock Nornir Chests. So if you find any which seem inaccessible or require an item you don’t have, it’s a simple task to return once you’ve got what you need.

Below are the locations and solutions for each and every Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok, including in the optional exploration areas outside of the main story path.

To avoid spoiling later story areas, we’ve listed the Nornir Chests from the first half of the game initially and will update this page with the rest of the locations after the game has been released for a little while longer.

God of War Ragnarok Nornir Chests Locations and Solutions

Svartalfheim Nornir Chests

The Nornir Chests in the Aurvangar Wetlands, Bay of Bounty and Jarnsminda Pitmines can be collected on your first visit to Svartalfheim. However, you will need to return later on your second visit to Svartalfheim during the main story to collect the Nornir Chests in The Forge, The Applecore and the Myrkr Tunnels.

Aurvangar Wetlands Nornir Chests

This Nornir Chest is located right when you first dock at the beach in Aurvangar Wetlands. You need to break the three idols to open it.

The first seal is just to the right of the chest.

The second seal is on the island behind it.

The final seal is overlooking the chest. First, freeze the geyser behind you as you face the chest.

Then climb up and smash the last statue to claim your prize.

After the gate opened by the water wheel, go left through the small opening where you see the glowing chest overlooking the water. When you dock the Nornir chest is on your right.

To open it you need to change the three spinning mechanisms to the correct symbols: the D, the B and the N/H-looking one.

The first mechanism is just to the right covered by the geyser.

The second spinning mechanism is behind the huge metal structure behind the chest.

To find the final mechanism, grapple up to the ridge on the left, then turn back on yourself.

Bay of Bounty Nornir Chests

To open the Nornir Chest on Radsvinn’s Rig, you need to ignite the braziers in the vicinity of the puzzle with your Blades of Chaos. The first brazier is just to the left of the chest.

The second is over to the right of the chest. Ask Atreus to destroy the shimmering green barrels with an arrow to reveal the firepit.

You can then throw your Blades of Chaos through the hole to light it.

If you look at the chest, then turn 360 to look behind you, the third brazier is across the other side of the mining rig behind a grate.

Use the grapple point to get up above the grate and throw your axe at the flaming pot to light the fire and open the chest.

On Alberich Island in the northeast of the Bay of Bounty, once you land on the beach you need to ring all three bells before their chimes finish to break the seal.

The first bell is just to the right of the chest.

The second bell is behind you, to the left as you face the chest. Ask Atreus to shoot the green-shimmering joint on the crane holding the bell to drop it into range.

Finally, the last bell is also behind you, to the right as you turn away from the chest. Hit the spinning mechanism to lift the bell so you can quickly ring it with your Leviathan Axe. Sound this bell first, then the other two.

On Dragon Beach in the east of the Bay of Bounty, you need to find the breakable rune statues to unseal the chest.

First, get Atreus to shoot the cranes around the area to start up geysers, then freeze the geysers with your Leviathan Axe and you can see the statues behind them, remember their position, then throw your Axe through the geyser to smash them.

The first geyser is right behind the chest.

The second is over to the right, hidden behind a grate.

To smash it walk around the back-side of the rocks and throw your axe from this side.

Then for the final statue, turn 360 from the second statue and look behind you. Freeze the geyser and you should spot the last idol to unseal the Nornir Chest.

The Forge Nornir Chest

At the top of the mountain after you ride the mine train, you can find a Nornir Chest to the right, past the painting of the green heart on the rock.

This chest is inaccessible on your first visit to Svartalfheim and requires a later item that allows you to destroy all three idols at once.

The first statue is to the left of the chest on the cliff-face.

The second idol is also to the left of the chest, out over the edge of the cliff.

The final idol statue is back by the broken train, on top of a rock.

Jarnsminda Pitmines Nornir Chest

Just after you enter the Jarnsminda Pitmines area and freeze the wooden chute, go down to the left and you need to light three braziers to open the chest.

The first brazier is easy to find right next to the chest.

The second is down the ledge to the left.

Then the third is hidden behind the blocked passage next to the second one. You need to unfreeze the chute to get to the third brazier, but it unlights the second. So to complete the puzzle, jump across and light the third brazier, then refreeze the chute and relight the second fire to open the chest.

The Applecore Nornir Chests

As you make your way through The Applecore on your first visit to Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok, you may notice that you miss two Nornir Chests. Don’t worry.

These chests are accessed much, much later in your adventure when you return to Svartalfheim with a new piece of equipment. You will know what it is once you get it on your second main story visit to Svartalfheim.

On a return visit through the early areas of Svartalfheim, go back through to the Applecore via the Aurvangar Wetlands and Sverd Sands. Eventually you will reach a point where you fight two revenants. Defeat them, then you will see a point where they were guarding that you can jump up.

You need to detonate the three rune idol statues at the same time to unseal the chest.

The first statue is over the gap in front of the chest.

So is the second idol.

To skewer the third, go up the two ledges on the right and turn around, then you can get a good angle on the last statue.

Continue back through The Applecore and until you reach the spiral structure at the middle. Bear right and go under the chute with the blue glow behind it, then through the door in the top left. There is then a jump point here you can use to make a shortcut to the Jarnsminda Pitmines.

To unlock the chest you need to destroy three statues simultaneously. The first is in the storage room next to the mystic gateway.

The second is around the corner to the left next to the rift. Explode the pot to reveal it.

Finally, the third is behind the water spout to the right of the chest. You need to freeze the flow with your axe to reveal, then skewer it like the others.

Myrkr Tunnels Nornir Chest

On the main mission path in the Myrkr Tunnels in Svartalfheim, you need to light the three braziers to gain access to this chest.

The first is directly behind you as you look at the chest.

The second is over the grate to the left of the chest. You need to use linked sigil arrows to light it.

Then the third is in the corridor leading up to the chest, deviously hidden behind some boxes on the right.

Alfheim Nornir Chests

On your first visit to Alfheim during the main story you can collect the first chest in The Strond, the chest in the Temple of Light, and the chests in The Barrens and The Below.

The Nornir Chests in The Forbidden Sands can both be collected at the same time once you can enter the area - a Favour will be added to your journal - but the second chest in The Strond will require a further trip to Alfheim once you have the correct equipment (you will know what it is).

The Strond Nornir Chests

Almost as soon as you enter the realm of Alfheim, the Nornir Chest is off the ledge to your left after you squeeze through the first gap. To open it you need to light the three nearby braziers.

The first torch to light is behind you when facing the chest.

Next, the second is around the corner, over the ledge.

Finally, the third brazier is above the second, on a high rock overlooking it.

To light it, you need to go back up to where you dropped down to access the chest from then, light the brazier from above.

On the main story path leading to the Temple of Light, just to the right after you defeat the first light elves in The Strond you find an inaccessible Nornir chest. You need special equipment that’s found much later in your adventure - you will know when you get it - to detonate all three idol statues at once.

The first statue is to the right of the chest.

While the second is on the cliff behind you as you face the chest.

Lastly, the third and final statue is on the other side of crevasse to the left of the chest, behind the glowing rock you also need the special equipment to smash.

Temple of Light Nornir Chest

Inside of the Temple of Light there’s a Nornir Chest on your right after you learn about light bridges. To open it you need to quickly ring the three bells before their chimes finish sounding.

The first bell is just next to the chest.

The second bell is in the staircase to the right, behind a sound stone.

Then the third bell is on the balcony up and to the left of the chest. To do all three, you need to reflect your axe off of the stone in the stairwell.

The Barrens Nornir Chest

After you complete the main story arc in Alfheim, you’re given the option to explore the optional area of The Barrens. In the northern corner is a Nornir Chest that you need to light three torches to access.

First, light the two braziers around the outside of the island.

They’re both accessible around the perimeter of the island.

Now, on the northern side, throw your axe to get rid of the Dark Elf hive material and reveal the chest on the southern side of the island.

Then the final brazier is on the roof of the structure, which you light by throwing your axe at the pot beside it.

The Below Nornir Chest

During the Secret of the Sands Favour you enter an area called The Below. You see the Nornir Chest through a wooden gate as you advance the quest, but eventually you get to a gap you use your Blades to jump over.

On the other side, drop down to the right and you get to the chest.

Open the wooden gate next to the chest to access the first bell and the second is right next to it too.

Finally, the third bell is up and above the second, through the window of the building there.

To get to the third one, continue along the quest path, destroying the Dark Elf hive material and hopping around the cliff with your Blades.

This leads to the third bell as well as a gate to the right of it which leads back to the chest. Strike it then rush down to sound the others.

The Forbidden Sands Nornir Chests

In the southwest of The Forbidden Sands you need to light the three braziers to open the Nornir Chest. The first is outside the chest area on top of a rock, which you use linked sigil arrows to light.

The second is also outside out the chest area, and again you use linked sigil arrows to light it.

Finally, the last torch is much easier. It’s right next to the Nornir Chest.

In the east of The Forbidden Sands in Alfheim, there’s a hole under the entrance to the library you can slip into. Inside you need to light the three braziers.

The first brazier is over the gap to the left. Use linked sigil arrows to light it by sparking the fire pit.

Then the second brazier is over the gap to the right. It’s very difficult to light, easily the hardest in the main game. Use linked sigil arrows, then shoot another into the fire pit to ignite them and light the torch. You need to line up the shots almost perfectly to maximise the distance and link the fire pit and the brazier with just two arrows.

After that frustration, the third is above the second, behind the sheet of sound-weak hive material. This time, link the two braziers with sigil arrows and shoot another into the already lit torch to ignite the arrows and last torch.

Then to clear the hive nodes and access the chest, stand in front of the chest and line up your axe throw to hit the reflection stone on the right so it goes through the first node, bounces off the stone on the back wall, then lands on the third node.