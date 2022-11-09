How do you complete "The Weight of Chains" in God of War Ragnarok?

The beautiful and mysterious Bay of Bounty is the first open exploration area in God of War Ragnarok, and it features one of the game’s most memorable side quests: The Weight of Chains.

Navigating around the Bay to complete this Favour can be a confusing task, so here’s how to complete the storyline and claim the rewards for yourself.

How to complete The Weight of Chains in God of War Ragnarok

The Weight of Chains Favour begins on the tall island in the middle of the Bay of Bounty at the Giant Geyser boat dock.

From the dock, destroy the golden stones on your right by blowing up the pot embedded in them with your axe. Defeat the Wretches this releases by destroying their nest at the top of the hill, then climb the ledge behind it.

Next, destroy the golden rocks on the far side of the ledge,then shimmy across the wall.

Climb upwards at the first opportunity then destroy the nest over in the corner.

Go to the crank, turn it all the way then freeze it in place by throwing your axe at the target in front of you.

Return to the ledge and go further to the right, then climb up onto the lift and recall your axe, raising it.

Now jump down to the left, through the floor, and defeat the difficult baddie inside. This gives you the Watchtower Key.

Where to use the Watchtower Key in God of War Ragnarok

The Watchtower is on the middle island of the Bay of Bounty, where Sindri’s shop is.

So head south from where you got the Watchtower Key, disembark at the dock and take a right from the shop to get to the foot of the Watchtower.

Destroy the pot embedded in the golden rocks, then climb the cracks in the wall that emerge.

At the top, bear right then open the door with the Watchtower Key and sound the drum.

Now return to your boat via the path you can create on your right and sail over to the quest marker in the bottom corner of Lyngbakr Island.

Navigating Lyngbakr Island in God of War Ragnarok

Clamber out of your boat and climb the wall after the dock, defeating the draugr at the top.

Once they’re done and dusted, go around to the right and blow up the pot laid on top of the golden rocks to access the first restraint. Chop it with your axe to begin the arduous task of setting the beast free.

Return to where you fought the draugr and a new path has opened next to where you climbed up from your boat. This lets you go around the other side of the island.

Jump across the gap and defeat the baddies on the right before climbing the chain.

Collect the lore stone on your right, then climb the wall on the left, jump the gaps and follow the path all the way to the beast’s head and grab the artefact and open the chest.

Return to the bottom and take the path forward by swinging over the gap, open the chest in front of you, then defeat the enemies to your left.

Then kick the chain down for a new path at the end of the walkway.

Here is the second chain. Destroy the shackle then the nest that appears, then interact with the device the nest was concealing.

It's a firebomb dispenser full of bombs which can destroy deposits of golden rocks. Grab one, then turn around throw it at the golden rocks blocking the chest you can see, then hop over and grab it.

But before you go use another firebomb on the dock near the Lyngbakr's tail to clear the gold and make a landing point for your boat.

Finally, before you return to the boat take a fire bomb back to the first path that was cleared on the other side of the whale. There’s more gold you can blow up here for a chest.

Then there’s a hole to the right of the chest that leads to the location of Odin’s winged spy in this area.

Now return to your boat and sail around to the dock you cleared with the firebomb on the Lyngbakr’s tail.

Sidle up to the dock, then climb the wall to the top, defeat the draugr, then hop up the ledge in the far corner. On your left is the final restraint.

Cut it with your Blades of Chaos, then slide down the zipwire that’s revealed to get an angle on the tail shackle. There’s a legendary chest containing some Whispering Slab here, but to continue lob your axe at the target to break the chain.

Once you’re done, break open the gate next to you with your Blades of Chaos, then slide down the chain to your boat.

Next, sail alongside the Lyngbakr’s left eye as instructed, speak to it and the quest finishes.

With amends made, all that’s left to do is explore the rest of the Bay of Bounty, either destroying the Mining Rigs In Service of Asgard, hunting down Nornir Chests, or heading over to Durlin’s office.