If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Chain Reaction

How do you complete "The Weight of Chains" in God of War Ragnarok?

Explore the depths of the Bay of Bounty
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on
Kratos standing at the starting point of The Weight of Chains in God of War Ragnarok

The beautiful and mysterious Bay of Bounty is the first open exploration area in God of War Ragnarok, and it features one of the game’s most memorable side quests: The Weight of Chains.

Navigating around the Bay to complete this Favour can be a confusing task, so here’s how to complete the storyline and claim the rewards for yourself.

Watch on YouTube

How to complete The Weight of Chains in God of War Ragnarok

Kratos readies an axe throw at the foot of a hill in God of War Ragnarok

The Weight of Chains Favour begins on the tall island in the middle of the Bay of Bounty at the Giant Geyser boat dock.

Kratos punches a Wretch nest in God of War Ragnarok

From the dock, destroy the golden stones on your right by blowing up the pot embedded in them with your axe. Defeat the Wretches this releases by destroying their nest at the top of the hill, then climb the ledge behind it.

An explosive jar resting on top of some golden rocks in God of War Ragnarok

Next, destroy the golden rocks on the far side of the ledge,then shimmy across the wall.

Kratos shimmying across a ledge during the Weight of Chains quest in God of War Ragnarok

Climb upwards at the first opportunity then destroy the nest over in the corner.

Kratos using his Leviathan Axe to freeze a lift in place during the Weight of Chains quest in God of War Ragnarok

Go to the crank, turn it all the way then freeze it in place by throwing your axe at the target in front of you.

Return to the ledge and go further to the right, then climb up onto the lift and recall your axe, raising it.

The vantage point overlooking the cave containing the Watchtower Key in God of War Ragnarok

Now jump down to the left, through the floor, and defeat the difficult baddie inside. This gives you the Watchtower Key.

Where to use the Watchtower Key in God of War Ragnarok

The Watchtower is on the middle island of the Bay of Bounty, where Sindri’s shop is.

Kratos running along the path to the Watchtower in God of War Ragnarok

So head south from where you got the Watchtower Key, disembark at the dock and take a right from the shop to get to the foot of the Watchtower.

Destroy the pot embedded in the golden rocks, then climb the cracks in the wall that emerge.

Kratos and Atreus sound a giant drum during the Weight of Chains quest in God of War Ragnarok

At the top, bear right then open the door with the Watchtower Key and sound the drum.

Now return to your boat via the path you can create on your right and sail over to the quest marker in the bottom corner of Lyngbakr Island.

Navigating Lyngbakr Island in God of War Ragnarok

Clamber out of your boat and climb the wall after the dock, defeating the draugr at the top.

A flaming explosive pot blocking the path to the first chain on Lyngbakr Island in God of War Ragnarok

Once they’re done and dusted, go around to the right and blow up the pot laid on top of the golden rocks to access the first restraint. Chop it with your axe to begin the arduous task of setting the beast free.

Kratos slips through a newly created path on Lyngbakr Island in God of War Ragnarok

Return to where you fought the draugr and a new path has opened next to where you climbed up from your boat. This lets you go around the other side of the island.

Jump across the gap and defeat the baddies on the right before climbing the chain.

A cache of items on a Lyngbakr's head in God of War Ragnarok

Collect the lore stone on your right, then climb the wall on the left, jump the gaps and follow the path all the way to the beast’s head and grab the artefact and open the chest.

Kratos using his Blades of Chaos to swing across a gap in the Weight of Chains quest

Return to the bottom and take the path forward by swinging over the gap, open the chest in front of you, then defeat the enemies to your left.

Then kick the chain down for a new path at the end of the walkway.

Kratos getting ready to cut the second shackle in the Weight of Chains quest in God of War Ragnarok

Here is the second chain. Destroy the shackle then the nest that appears, then interact with the device the nest was concealing.

Kratos using a firebomb to destroy a deposit of golden rocks in God of War Ragnarok

It's a firebomb dispenser full of bombs which can destroy deposits of golden rocks. Grab one, then turn around throw it at the golden rocks blocking the chest you can see, then hop over and grab it.

Kratos throwing a firebomb to open up access to a dock on the Lyngbakr's tail in God of War Ragnarok

But before you go use another firebomb on the dock near the Lyngbakr's tail to clear the gold and make a landing point for your boat.

Kratos uncovering a secret path using a firebomb to destroy a deposit of golden rocks in God of War Ragnarok

Finally, before you return to the boat take a fire bomb back to the first path that was cleared on the other side of the whale. There’s more gold you can blow up here for a chest.

A hidden side path leading to one of Odin's spies in God of War Ragnarok

Then there’s a hole to the right of the chest that leads to the location of Odin’s winged spy in this area.

Now return to your boat and sail around to the dock you cleared with the firebomb on the Lyngbakr’s tail.

Kratos preparing to cut the final chain in the Weight of Chains quest in God of War Ragnarok

Sidle up to the dock, then climb the wall to the top, defeat the draugr, then hop up the ledge in the far corner. On your left is the final restraint.

Cut it with your Blades of Chaos, then slide down the zipwire that’s revealed to get an angle on the tail shackle. There’s a legendary chest containing some Whispering Slab here, but to continue lob your axe at the target to break the chain.

Kratos pulling open a wooden door with his Blades of Chaos is God of War Ragnarok

Once you’re done, break open the gate next to you with your Blades of Chaos, then slide down the chain to your boat.

Kratos, Atreus and Mimir sail up alongside the Lyngbakr during The Weight of Chains in God of War Ragnarok

Next, sail alongside the Lyngbakr’s left eye as instructed, speak to it and the quest finishes.

With amends made, all that’s left to do is explore the rest of the Bay of Bounty, either destroying the Mining Rigs In Service of Asgard, hunting down Nornir Chests, or heading over to Durlin’s office.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to. Whether it's raging so hard at Sekiro that he bit his own hand, or confronting a 20-year fear of zombies to complete Resident Evil 2 eight times, he creates guides and reviews for the biggest blockbuster games. He has a Masters Degree in Journalism and a BA in Linguistics that he never got a chance to flex until Wordle came along.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More On God of War Ragnarok

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch