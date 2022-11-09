If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
God of War Ragnarok Guide: Become the Norse apocalypse

Find everything there is to see across the Nine Realms
Kratos, Atreus and Mimir take the fight to Odin and the Aesir gods in God of War Ragnarok, battling for peace across the nine realms of Norse mythology.

Alongside intense set-pieces and cataclysmic battles, there are beautiful, sprawling worlds to explore, filled with puzzles, secrets and loot to uncover.

God of War Ragnarok takes around 50-60 hours to fully complete, including involved side quests, uber-difficult mini-bosses and swathes of post-game activities. These include not just combat challenges, but different kinds of collectibles and character upgrades to sniff out too.

With so many diverse areas to investigate, each boasting tons of hidden goodies, cleanly navigating God of War Ragnarok so you can find everything can be an overwhelming task.

To help out, we’ve put together this God of War Ragnarok guide to collate all of our main story and side quest walkthroughs, puzzle solutions and loot locations pages, and advice and tips pages to aid you in getting the most out of Kratos and his allies.

This guide is split into three sections:

  1. First, story guides, which lead you through the twists and turns of Kratos’ main adventure as well as the Favours and diversions you can embark on as you explore
  2. Next, loot guides, which clue you in to the secret locations of some of the best items in the game, as well as the puzzle solutions you need to grab them
  3. Finally, in our character guides we’ll go over our tips for choosing the best equipment to ferry you to the end of the game and getting the most out of Kratos’ abilities

God of War Ragnarok guide

God of War Ragnarok story guides

God of War Ragnarok loot guides

God of War Ragnarok character guides

