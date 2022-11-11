God of War Ragnarok Vulture's Gold Treasure Map location

On your way out of Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok, you’re given the option to explore the vast, stormy deserts of the Elven homeland in search of loot and other goodies.

As soon as you take the path towards The Barrens, a glowing scroll is sure to catch your eye. This is the Vulture’s Gold Treasure Map - the first of its kind that you’ve seen in God of War Ragnarok.

You only clues are what looks like an image of a giant skull submerged in sand and the poem:

“In search of peace, the beast finds only war. Its last breath of life atop the sands. Its last meal of gold beneath the bones.”

Here’s how to make sense of the treasure map and find your way to the Vulture’s Gold!

What is the Vulture’s Gold Treasure Map in God of War Ragnarok?

Treasure Maps in God of War Ragnarok are collections of written and visual clues which lead to a cache of useful items somewhere across the Nine Realms.

Most of the time the treasure is in the same realm as the treasure map, but not always.

Thankfully, the Vulture’s Gold isn’t that far from where you found it. But it definitely takes some exploring to find it.

Where is the Vulture’s Gold Treasure in God of War Ragnarok?

To claim the treasure:

First, continue along the path into The Canyons and line up an Axe throw to clear the hive material blocking your way forward. Next, climb up the cracks in the wall revealed by the hive material and continue past Sindri’s shop. Here you find a sled that makes navigating the desert much easier. Follow the path until the area opens out into a wide-open desert. Your destination is in the top corner of the desert at the map location shown below. Climb the ledge at the base of the skull and look to your left to find the Vulture’s Gold Treasure!

The Vulture's Gold Treasure is in the northern corner of The Barrens

Your reward for partaking in this quick diversion is 10 Shattered Rune, some Stonewood, Dwarven Steel and Honed Metal. A good haul for upgrading your equipment!

While you’re in this area, grapple up behind you. Inside is a chest containing one of the best early game armor pieces in God of War Ragnarok - you wouldn’t want to miss it.

Across the Barrens, there are also a couple of tough Nornir Chests to solve, so look out for those too.