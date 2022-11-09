What is the best armor in God of War Ragnarok for the early, mid and late game?

Kratos and Atreus face almost impossible odds in God of War Ragnarok, but it’s nothing they can’t overcome with some grit, determination and a suit of magical armor to help out.

The best armor in God of War Ragnarok isn’t just about hunkering down behind the pieces that offer the maximum protection. Different armor pieces can also imbue Kratos with powerful buffs that enhance his combat styles and open up new strategic possibilities.

While every player is different, there are a few armor sets off the main story path that are well worth picking up, regardless of the way you choose to play.

If you’re aggressive and like to dish out damage, there are armor pieces to boost your attacking output. Or if you’re finding it tough to stay healthy between fights there are armor sets which grant healing bursts to turn the tide of battle.

Finally, there are even armor sets that help you to deal poison and elemental damage to enemies, giving a whole new dimension to how you approach fights.

However, not all of these suits of armor are available right from the beginning of God of War Ragnarok. Therefore we’ve split this page into three sections detailing the best choices for the early game when you’re still learning the ropes, then the mid-game where you might be looking to explore something more advanced, then the late game when you need nothing but the best.

Where to find new armor pieces in God of War Ragnarok

Across your adventure in the nine realms of Norse mythology, there are two main ways to gather new armor in God of War Ragnarok:

Craft armor pieces at Brok and Sindri’s shops Find rare and powerful armor in legendary chests and caches found throughout the realms

While some of the equipment you can craft straight away at the Dwarves’ smithy is decent, the bonus effects are often a bit niche. This means that the majority of the tastiest loot is dug up from exploring the open world areas.

You can either find armor pieces ready made, or sometimes you find a special item that allows you to craft them back at Brok and Sindri’s too - so always be on the lookout

What is the best early game armor in God of War Ragnarok?

Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart - Stun Grabbing enemies with R3 creates a healing burst

Location: Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim Pros: Powerful healing ability Cons: Less effective on bosses who are rarely stunned

When you first reach Svartalfheim, after visiting the Dwarven city of Nidavellir you’re given the opportunity to investigate the Bay of Bounty and decommission some Mining Rigs during "In Service of Asgard". Complete this side quest!

Doing so gives you the items necessary to craft the Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart, which is a fantastic chest armor piece which can carry you the entire length of the game if you want it to.

God of War Ragnarok can be a difficult game, so the ability to heal Kratos every time you stun an enemy is a huge help when slogging through the game’s toughest fights. Unless you’re an absolute combat master it will always be useful, especially in the early game as you get to grips with the nuances of battle.

Girdle of Raven Tears - Increases the healing from Healthstones, Rage and Gear

Location: The Raven Tree in Niflheim Pros: Helps make the most out of items Cons: No proactive combat benefit

Have you heard the weird shimmering bird cries coming from hidden nooks and crannies throughout your adventure? Once you’ve destroyed the first few of Odin’s avian spies, you can head to Niflheim and collect rewards. One of the first is the Girdle of Raven Tears which increases the effectiveness of Healthstones at topping up your life bar.

Other early game waist armor pieces are pretty lackluster, so this one is worth making the trip for.

Vidar’s Bracers and Belt of Might - Combo Finishers do increased damage

Location: Brok and Sindri’s Shop Pros: A solid, damage-boosting effect that’s always useful Cons: A bit basic compared to other armor pieces

If you’re not as much into devling through side content, the basic Bracers and Belt of Might that you can craft at Brok and Sindri’s the first time you visit their smithy isn’t bad at all. If you just want something to get you through the story, these are more than serviceable.

What is the best mid-game armor in God of War Ragnarok?

Lunda’s Lost Cuirass - Bare-handed attacks have a chance to deal poison damage to enemies.

Location: The Veiled Passage in Vanaheim Pros: Makes applying statuses very easy Cons: Relies on weaker, bare-handed attacks

Once you reach the Vanir homeland of Vanaheim, you receive a side quest to find Lunda’s Lost armor throughout the realm. It’s a diversion that’s definitely worth indulging because the armor set is fantastic.

It imbues all of your bare-handed attacks with an extremely high chance to afflict enemies with the poison status that deals damage over time. This works very, very well if you throw your Leviathan Axe at an enemy, don’t call it back, sock them a few times with bare-handed melee to inflict poison, then recall your axe to restart the process.

Lunda’s Lost Bracers and Belt - Melee attacks against Poisoned enemies do 20%-40% increased damage

Location: Cliffside Ruins and Noatun’s Garden in the River Delta in Vanaheim Pros: Huge damage increase Cons: Useless if no poison is applied

Given the ease of applying poison with Lunda’s Lost Cuirass, a 20-40% boost to all melee attack damage is absolutely huge! Remember to take advantage of this strategy and you can’t go far wrong.

Gauntlets of Radiance and Belt of Radiance - A last-second evade activates a Realm Shift, temporarily slowing down surrounding enemies

Location: Chests in the northern and eastern corners of The Barrens in Alfheim Pros: Realm Shift affect is very powerful Cons: Defensive stats are weaker that other armor

If you prefer to dodge incoming attacks rather than block them, then the Gauntlets and Belt of Radiance from the Barrens open-world area in Alfheim is a brilliant addition to your armory.

Dodging right before you’re hit by an attack will slow down time for a full second, giving you time to reposition, fire off an ability, or simply go on the offensive. While the defensive stats on this piece are lower than on other armor, this is to balance the set so it’s not overpowered, so that should give you a hint about how good it is.

What is the best late game armor in God of War Ragnarok?

Dragon Scaled Breastplate - Blocks and Parries grant a buff of increasing strength and defence with each stack. Resets when damage is taken.

Location: Brok and Sindri’s Shop in the late game Pros: Turns defence into attack Cons: Relies on successfully parrying attacks, which can be difficult

While it’s tough to craft, the Dragon Scaled armor takes an ability that hopefully you will have mastered by the late game, parrying, and makes it even stronger. The strength boost to damage means that you can clobber through normal enemies very quickly if you parry them, freeing you up to mow through large groups with ease.

Hunter’s Pauldron - Holding L2 for several seconds grants a buff increasing all ranged attack damage for a short duration.

Location: Brok and Sindri’s Shop in the late game Pros: Blanket boost to ranged damage is very useful Cons: No good for melee-focused players

It’s very tempting to stand back and pepper enemies with ranged attacks from across the battlefield - especially when things start to get tough. The Hunter’s armor set enhances this playstyle by boosting the damage of Kratos’ burgeoning suite of ranged abilities, turning him into a long-distance demon.

Dragon Scaled Bracers - Increases all Shield damage, and successful Blocks or Parries now deal Shield damage to nearby enemies

Location: Brok and Sindri’s Shop in the late game Pros: A full perk on bracers is extremely strong Cons: Relies on successfully parrying attacks

If you’re using a mixed set, these are the bracers to use. Not only are their stats top-notch, but having a fully-fledged ability which turns Shield damage into splash damage is more powerful than just about any other armor piece in God of War Ragnarok.

Hunter’s Belt - Increases the damage of all of Kratos’ Ranged Attacks and abilities

Location: Brok and Sindri’s Shop in the late game Pros: Very good for chip-damage on difficult enemies Cons: No good for melee-focused players

If your playstyle favours ranged attacks, then you can’t go wrong with this very solid buff that is constantly useful throughout every single fight you encounter.