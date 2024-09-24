There's now a God of War Ragnarok mod which does away with that pesky PSN sign-in requirement everyone hated

Good news, folks who bought God of War Ragnarok's PC port and were immeditely a bit cheesed off by the PSN account sign-in/linking requirement that's been a point of contention between Sony and players for a good while now. There's now a mod that may well be able to help you get around the need to do that.

As you might remember, this kind of thing's been a big talking point around a lot of the PC ports and releases of PlayStation titles we've seen this year. Helldivers 2 had a whole review-bombing mess over PSN account linking becoming mandatory on PC, leading that to be walked back. Ghost of Tsushima and God of War Ragnarok have then ended up living under that shadow, with both facing questions and/or negative reviews over how they handled the same kind of thing.

Enter modder iArtoriasUA (thanks, PC Gamer), who previously added a pause button to Elden Ring, and has now created 'NoPSSDK'

In addition to having a name that's made me snigger, it adds a file to the game's folder which does away with the PSN overlay and reportedly mimics what a proper offline mode would be like. It doesn't seem to be fully foolproof, even if a number of folks have reported it working just fine for them without any extra wrangling.

Given the nature of what it's trying to do, this is one of those mods that you're giving a go at your own risk. That's very much the attitude you should take when installing any mods in my experience, but it applies even more so to ones like this.

It remains to be seen how or whether Sony will react to such a mod - this looks to be the first of the kind - existing, but iArtoriasUA has written in response to a comment on it: “I will try to maintain the tool even if something changes, but hopefully nothing crucial happens."

Are you still unhappy about the idea of having to sign into your PSN account when you fire up PC ports of PlayStation-affiliated games? Let us know below!