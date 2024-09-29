Nevermind, you can't mod out God of War Ragnarok's PSN requirement any more because the modder wants to avoid "any potential threats from the Sony side"

God of War Ragnarok's PSN requirement on PC was no problem thanks to a mod, except that mod has now been removed for fear of legal action.

When God of War Ragnarok finally launched on PC this month, it came with one little snag: you had to connect your PSN account to play it. This, of course, led to the game being review bombed slightly, though there's been no sign of PlayStation changing its mind on the matter. Then, in came one modder who made a mod that just let you sidestep the PSN sign-in malarky, though it didn't seem to work all of the time. This mod was always going to be a bit of a risky one, and now the modder has made the decision to delete the mod entirely, for the understandable reason of being worried that Sony might take legal action.

"Hello, that was my personal decision because the mod has got too much attention," wrote the modder in a statement (via VGC). "I thought that it would be better to remove it from public to avoid any potential threats from the Sony side, even though the project never modified anything memory related to Sony products, but better be safe than sorry." Important to note that the modder isn't claiming that Sony has taken any kind of legal action regarding the mod, more that they're doing this as a precautionary measure in the event Sony were to do something.

This PSN requirement from Sony has overall been a bit of a controversial one for its PC releases this year, the biggest incident being Helldivers 2, which suffered from some serious review bombing when it was announced you'd have to sign-in to a PSN account, months after release. That one was received so poorly Sony walked back the decision, but I don't see it doing that for all of its releases going forward.