God of War Ragnarok Mysterious Orb: Where to find Lunda's Orb and missing items for the Mysterious Orb Favour

After freeing Freya from her curse in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos receives a new side quest from the dwarven smith, Lunda, at Brok’s shop in Freyr’s Camp.

She wants you to find a lost mysterious orb somewhere out in the Vanaheim jungle, that she misplaced when Odin’s army chased her and the Vanir out of the River Delta.

Lunda promises some salvageable pieces of equipment from her old store in exchange for the safe return of the Mysterious Orb, and despite his reservations, Kratos agrees to help track it down.

Here’s how to complete the Mysterious Orb Favour in God of War Ragnarok, as well as where to find all of the locations you need to visit to complete the quest!

Is the Mysterious Orb Favour worth completing in God of War Ragnarok?

While Lunda’s quest might seem spurious, the rewards are well worth the time investment. Not so much the orb, but the lost equipment is actually one of the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.

It makes applying the poison status extremely easy, enabling not just combos with the set itself, but all sorts of supplementary relics and enchantments.

God of War Ragnarok Mysterious Orb Location

Lunda’s Mysterious Orb in God of War Ragnarok is found in The Veiled Passage in the southeast of the River Delta.

It’s just on the floor on your left as you disembark your boat on the beach just inside the Veiled Passage area.

To get to The Veiled Passage, travel south through the River Delta area, then once you reach Goddess Falls, take the first left to turn back on yourself and go down the sidestream.

This goes into a dark cave and transitions into The Veiled Passage.

Also on this beach is a tricky Nornir Chest, which we have a full page on how to solve.

God of War Ragnarok Lunda’s lost item locations

The real prize for this quest is the Lost set. You will have to find hidden item caches all over the River Delta and beyond to add it to your arsenal, but it’s powerful enough to make it a must-have.

First, Lunda’s Lost Belt is found behind the mirror gate on Noatun’s Garden in the east of the River Delta.

This gives a 20% boost to melee damage against poisoned enemies.

Second, Lunda’s Lost Bracers are in the chest at the top of the wall you climb next to the ghost on the Cliffside Ruins across from Brok and Lunda's shop south of the River Delta. Climb the wall all the way then look to your right for the chest.

These, combined with Lunda’s Belt, give a 40% boost to melee damage against poisoned enemies.

Then finally, Lunda’s Lost Cuirass, as well as some Whispering Slab, can be found in a chest on the second beach you come to in the Veiled Passage. Make your way to the Veiled Passage, then paddle all the way to the end of the river. The chest is hidden in the corner at the back of the beach.

The Cuirass gives Kratos’ bare-handed attacks a massive change to inflict poison on enemies, effectively unlocking status control as a playstyle from this point on in God of War Ragnarok.

40% is an absolutely huge buff to damage, and it’s very easy to weave bare-handed attacks into combos against both bosses and regular enemies. All you really need to do is throw your axe at an enemy, throw a couple of R1 punches before you recall your axe, and you have more than likely inflicted poison just from that.