God of War Ragnarok Across the Realms locations: Where to find Bantam Melon, Elven Cap and Prongfruit

Even in the grip of Fimbulwinter, there’s still some warmth to find in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok. The Across the Realms quest, started at the Eternal Campfire in the northeast of the frozen Lake of Nine, sends Kratos in search of local fruits, gourds and fungi like a Nordic Gourd from Midgard, a Prongfruit from Svartalfheim, an Elven Cap from Alfheim and Bantam Melon from Vanaheim.

Following in the footsteps of two wandering lovers, Kratos and co. listen to the Ballad of Jari and Somr as they track down the ingredients for a stat-boosting meal that’s well worth the effort in preparing.

Here are all of the Across the Realms locations in God of War Ragnarok you need to visit before returning to the Eternal Campfire for a much-needed rest.

God of War Ragnarok Across the Realms locations

God of War Ragnarok Across the Realms Midgard location - Nordic Gourd

To get things started in Midgard for the Across the Realms quest, the Nordic Gourd is mercifully simple to find.

As you return to your sled from the Eternal Campfire, look to your left and you should see the tell-tale heart-shaped graffiti on the rock wall in front of you. The Nordic Gourd in on the floor in front of it.

God of War Ragnarok Across the Realms Svartalfheim location - Prongfruit

You have probably already visited the Prongfruit’s location in Svartalfheim, even if you didn’t realise at the time.

Make your way to the mountain-top area marked as “The Forge” on your map. Next to the wooden mine train you rode to the top of the mountain on your first visit to Svartalfheim, you should see the same heart-shaped graffiti to the north.

You can then find the Prongfruit next to the Nornir Chest here.

God of War Ragnarok Across the Realms Alfheim location - Elven Cap

The Elven Cap in Alfheim is found in the southwest corner of The Forbidden Sands area, next to another Nornir Chest.

The Forbidden Sands are accessible after you complete the first main story arc in Vanaheim. You can then return to The Barrens and open the sealed gate on the western wall to enter the Forbidden Sands.

God of War Ragnarok Across the Realms Vanaheim location - Bantam Melon

The Bantam Melon location for Across the Realms in Vanaheim is the most difficult to uncover by far.

You can find the Bantam Melon in The Sinkholes on the Eastern Side of The Plains in Vanaheim.

To access the area, you need to complete two different side quests. First, to get to The Plains you need to complete the “Scent of Survival” quest at the summation of the second main story arc in Vanaheim. This opens up The Crater.

Next, in the south of The Plains, change the time of day to night and go through the temple. This leads to The Jungle. Complete the quest to unblock the dam and the Crater will flood with water.

You can then sail through to the south of the Sinkholes, roll open the chain of the gate and grab the Bantam Melon.

Once all of them have been collected, return to the Eternal Campfire in Midgard to claim your fittingly permanent reward.