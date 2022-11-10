How to beat the Huntress in God of War Ragnarok

As Kratos and Atreus begin their journey through Midgard in God of War Ragnarok, they’re pursued by a fearsome centaur - half human, half horse - named the Huntress, who wields fiery arrows and a lethal hook to deadly effect.

With so little health to play with at the start of the game, The Huntress’ relentless pressure and wide-reaching attacks can be tough to deal with. So here are a few tips for taking her down without too much trouble.

What is The Huntress in God of War Ragnarok?

The Huntress is a Stalker, a worshipper of Skadi, a legendary Giantess who was known as an expert hunter.

The Stalkers used to be a peaceful group, but like many factions and creatures across the Nine Realms have been twisted by Fimbulwinter to become aggressive and ruthless.

How to beat The Huntress in God of Ragnarok

In this early fight with The Huntress, there are a few things to consider:

Your shield is broken and won’t block, focus on dodging the arrows rather than trying to block them When The Huntress’ horns glow, throw your Axe or Blades at them and she will be stunned Remember to use your rage attacks for free damage

Right from the start of the fight, Kratos is on the back foot and has to wrestle back control of the situation.

Basically, because your shield is broken you have to dodge all incoming attacks and wait for an opening to retaliate.

Because it doesn’t have a limit on the range of its attacks, I’d recommend using the Leviathan Axe for this fight over the Blades of Chaos.

The general strategy for this fight is to keep your distance, dodge sideways as you see The Huntress line-up her attacks, and pepper her with ranged Axe throws when you get the opportunity for chip damage.

When The Huntress' horns light up like this, it's time to strike!

Eventually, The Huntress’ horns will faintly glow orange. Hit them with a ranged attack and it will stun her immediately, leaving her open to a long melee combo. Repeat this method, don’t get greedy, and you will prevail.

If you're feeling a little bit weak to be called the God of War, don't worry, you're not far away from being able to grab some of the best early game armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.