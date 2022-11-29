God of War Ragnarok The Jungle: How to flood the crater in the Return of the River Favour

Hidden in the wilds of Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok is a lush and dense Jungle that hides a ton of secrets and quests for you to uncover. The most important of these is the Return of the River quest, which allows you to flood and fully explore the rest of The Crater, as well as The Plains and The Sinkholes.

This quest is how you reach the final Nornir Chests in The Sinkholes, as well as the Bantam Melon for the Across the Realms quest.

Once it’s finished, you will be able to reach new areas all across the crater, and suddenly many formerly confusing places will make a lot more sense.

First, we’ll go over how to find the Jungle in God of War Ragnarok as well as the Return of the River quest. Then we’ll discuss how to complete the quest itself.

Where to find The Jungle in God of War Ragnarok

The Jungle in God of War Ragnarok is found to the southwest of The Plains.

To get there, head left from the central area, climb across the chasm, and take the path heading south.

Look across the canyon in front of you and you should be able to see a temple with lit braziers on either side of the entrance. This is where you need to go.

To get over there, the time of day needs to be night-time. If you’re stuck during the day, make your way to one of the celestial altars in The Plains, on either one of the raised plateaus on the eastern and western side of the area.

Once it’s night-time to remove the overgrown plants, hop across the canyon and enter the temple via the stairs.

Jump across the gap and bear right over the tree root. At the end, shimmy across the wall on your left.

On the other side, look for the breakable wooden barrier covering a hole in the wall. Break it down, climb up, and follow the path until you reach the Jungle.

How to flood the Crater in the Return of the River quest in God of War Ragnarok

As you enter The Jungle, things aren’t safe. An invincible ogre is blocking the path to the left, so bear right and drop down from the wall.

At the bottom, freeze the poison totem on the left with your axe, run past where the cloud was, then defeat the revealed Wulvers with a different weapon.

Once they’re down, climb the wall at the end of the trench. At the top, the Return of the River quest starts and your objective shifts to ascending Odin’s dam and destroying it to floor The Crater with water.

Continue along the path towards your objective, drop down one level.

Then take on the Gulon scrabbling to get into the temple on the right.

Once they’re defeated, head over to the other side of the clearing and climb up the marked ridge on the other side.

At the top, look to your right and burn the vines using a sigil arrow and the Blades of Chaos.

Ride the elevator up on the other side of the vines and defeat the Seithr and Gulon at the top. Once they’re dealt with, use your spear to blast open a hole on your right and squeeze through.

On the other side, a large Dreki slips into the water, which you can fight in the arena at the back of this area - but it’s optional.

What isn’t optional though is fighting the seithr guarding the dam controls. Take them out then turn your attention to the magical vines covering the walls of the dam.

First, set the vines to the left of the wheel on fire with a sigil arrow and your Blades of Chaos.

Next, roll the wheel up as far as it can go then fire a sigil arrow at the target on the right. Then freeze it with your axe.

Now go back to the wall and link three sigil arrows so you can light the vines at the top of the wall. Use the screenshot as a guide for a pattern you can reach.

With those vines burned, return to the wheel and roll it all the way to the top. This clears the dam and releases water out into The Crater.

If you want to fight the Dreki from before, instead of going back out into The Jungle, look behind you and swing across the new gap revealed by the lowered water level.

Either way, once you’re done, squeeze back through the gap onto the front of the dam and the quest completes. You can now explore the rest of The Jungle as well as tons of new areas in The Plains and The Sinkholes which lead to exciting things like Nornir Chests and crafting items needed for some of the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.