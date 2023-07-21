Venom returns in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but he's not who you think he is

A new story trailer has dropped for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and it finds Peter and Miles facing some personal issues. It also introduces Venom.

Miles is trying to find time to write his college entrance essay but keeps getting distracted by Spider-Work, and Peter is behind on payments for Aunt May’s house. MJ wants to help Peter with the mortgage, but her job is on the line now that Jameson is back at the Bugle and looking to clean house.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Story Trailer.

And then, there's Venom.

Venom is not Eddie Brock in this Spider-Man universe. Instead, he is Harry Osborn, who was terminally ill before he was bonded with the symbiote.

The character has a new monstrous design, with a unique take on the white spider icon and the anatomy of a human. He also has powerful tendril attacks that can take many forms.

He is driven to his breaking point when he is unable to save someone he loves, leading to the emergence of Venom, and vowing to "heal the world."

The trailer also hints at a larger threat that Venom, Spider-Man, and Miles Morales will need to face together. A fellow named Kraven has arrived in the city with his hunters and it's a mystery why they are there and who, and what, they are hunting.

There's more to it, so head over to the PlayStation Blog to learn more of what's planned for the upcoming game.

While you are on the blog, you should check out a rather cool Spider-Man-2 PlayStation 5 Limited Edition Bundle. Available for pre-order on July 28, the custom PS5 console comes with a matching DualSense wireless controller and a voucher for a digital copy of the game.

There are also Spider-Man-themed PlayStation 5 Console Covers coming, and you will be able to purchase the DualSense wireless controller Limited Edition separately, as well. The console and the other items will release on September 1. More information can be found here.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on October 20 exclusively for PlayStation 5.