The Days of Play sale is back - get Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for £35/$38

The Days of Play sale is back - get Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for £35/$38PlayStation's biggest sales event returns with discounts on games, controllers, and accessories.
PlayStation's Days of Play sale started on the 25th May 2022, and will run over the next two weeks up until the 8th of June. During this event you can find loads of deals on PlayStation 4 and PS5 games, plus discounts on PS5 accessories like the DualSense Wireless controller for £45/$59, and other special offers in both the UK and US.
You can find all of the deals included in Days of Play directly at the PlayStation Store but other retailers like Game in the UK, GameStop in the US, and Amazon may have cheaper prices so make sure to shop around and compare prices.
Days of Play really kicked into gear during day two, with loads of PS5 and PS4 games seeing big discounts- the highlight from those discounts being Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on the PS5 going for £34.99 at Amazon UK, and for $37.99 at GameStop in the US. That's one of the best PS5-exclusive games around right now for half-price.
There are so many more exciting PlayStation deals to discover in the Days of Play event. We've sorted through some of the best deals around in both the UK and the US, including games, controllers, PlayStation VR, and more. We've also included the prices of games on the PS store, so you can make sure you're getting the best deal around.
Days of Play Games Deals UK
Game
PS5
- Deathloop- £19.99 at Game (£23.99 on PS Store)
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition- £29.99 at Game (£23.99 on PS Store)
- Life Is Strange: True Colours- £27.99 at Game (£24.99 on PS Store)
- Hades- £16.99 at Game (£19.99 on PS Store)
- Godfall Ascended Edition- £29.99 at Game (£26.24 on PS Store)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition- £49.99 at Game (£51.99 on PS Store)
- Control Ultimate Edition- £24.99 at Game (£32.99 on PS Store)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection- £24.99 at Game (£26.99 on PS Store)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade)- £34.99 at Game (£34.19 on PS Store)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition- £39.99 at Game (£39.99 on PS Store)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - £37.99 at Game (£43.99 on PS Store)
- Rainbow Six: Extraction- £17.99 at Game (£22.49 on PS Store)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla- £29.99 at Game (£59.99 on PS Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Expansion- £24.99 at Game (£21.44 on PS Store)
- Resident Evil Village- £34.99 at Game (£23.64 on PS Store)
- WWE 2K22- £42.99 at Game (£45.49 on PS Store)
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition- £12.99 at Game (Base game £6.24 on PS Store)
- GRID Legends- £29.99 at Game (£29.99 on PS Store)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard- £59.99 at Game (£35.99 on PS Store)
- Battlefield 2042- £24.99 at Game (£69.99 on PS Store)
- Control- £7.99 at Game (£7.49 on PS Store)
- Sonic Colours Ultimate- £22.99 at Game (£20.99 on PS Store)
- WWE 2K22- £32.99 at Game (£41.99 on PS Store)
- Battlefield 2042- £22.99 at Game (£59.99 on PS Store)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human- £37.99 at Game (£43.99 on PS Store)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2- £14.99 at Game (£19.99 on PS Store)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard- £54.99 at Game (£35.99 on PS Store)
- Rainbow Six: Extraction - Deluxe Edition (Free PS5 Upgrade)- £19.99 at Game (£49.99 on PS Store)
- Read Dead Redemption 2- £22.99 at Game (£21.99 on PS Store)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla- £29.99 at Game (£59.99 on PS Store)
- Resident Evil Village- £34.99 at Game (£23.64 on PS Store)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition- £19.99 at Game (£47.99 on PS Store)
- God of War - £8.99 at Game (£15.99 on PS Store)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - £8.99 at Game (£15.99 on PS Store)
- Marvel's Spider-Man - £16.99 at Game (£34.99 on PS Store)
- The Last of Us Remastered )- £8.99 at Game (£15.99 on PS Store)
- The Last of Us: Part II- £9.99 at Game (£34.99 on PS Store)
PS4
Amazon UK
PS5
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £36.96 at Amazon (£39.99 on PS Store)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - £34.99 at Amazon (£43.39 on PS Store)
- Demon’s Souls - £39.89 at Amazon (£69.99 on PS Store)
- Horizon Forbidden West - £48.79 at Amazon (£69.99 on PS Store)
- Gran Turismo 7 - £55.99 at Amazon (£69.99 on PS Store)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - £29.99 at Amazon (£49.99 on PS Store)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - £19.76 at Amazon (£17.49 on PS Store)
- The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition- £13.95 (£34.99 on PS Store)
- Ghost Of Tsushima- £35.89 (£59.99 on PS Store)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £40.99 at Amazon (£39.99 on PS Store)
- Gran Turismo 7 - £49.85 at Amazon (£59.99 on PS Store)
- Bloodborne - Game of the Year Edition - £19.86 at Amazon (£29.99 on PS Store)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - £13.97 at Amazon (£12.59 on PS Store)
PS4
Days of Play Games Deals US
GameStop PS5 games
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart- $37.99 ($38.89 on PS Store)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection- $29.99 ($29.99 on PS Store)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure- $27.99 ($29.99 on PS Store)
- Nioh Collection- $39.99 ($39.89 on PS Store)
GameStop PS4 games
- MLB The Show 22- $39.99 ($39.59 on PS Store)
- The Last of Us Remastered- $9.99 ($19.99 on PS Store)
- The Last of Us Part II- $19.99 ($39.99 on PS Store)
- God of War- $9.99 ($19.99 on PS Store)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition- $19.99 ($39.99 on PS Store)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure- $29.99 ($29.99 on PS Store)
- LittleBigPlanet 3- $9.99 ($19.99 on PS Store)
Best Buy PS5 Games
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition- $24.99 ($79.99 on PS Store)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy- $29.99 ($59.99 on PS Store)
- Call of Duty Vanguard Standard Edition- $39.99 ($45.49 on PS Store)
- Deathloop Standard Edition- $26.99 ($23.99 on PS Store)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition- $54.99 ($55.99 on PS Store)
Best Buy PS4 Games
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition - $44.99 ($59.99 on PS Store)
- Resident Evil 2 Standard Edition- $10.99 ($29.99 on PS Store)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition- $39.99 ($40.19 on PS Store)
- Call of Duty Vanguard Standard Edition- $29.99 ($39.99 on PS Store)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition- $19.99 ($14.99 on PS Store)
- Bloodborne- $9.99 ($19.99 on PS Store)
- NBA 2K22 Standard Edition- $19.99 ($14.99 on PS Store)
Days of Play Controller Deals
The new DualSense controller is one of the best things about the PS5 because of the amazing haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as a new design that feels great in the hands. You don't even need a PS5 to use one because they work on PC and are really easy to set up.
Right now at Amazon UK there's discounts on four different colours of the PS5 DualSense controller, with prices starting from just £45.
- DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller- £44.99 at Amazon (Was £64.99)
- DualSense NOVA Pink Wireless Controller- £44.99 at Amazon (Was £64.99)
- DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller- £44.99 at Amazon (Was £64.99)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller (White)- £46.99 at Amazon (Was £64.99)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - White - $59 (Was $74.99)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Midnight Black- $59 (Was $74.99)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Nova Pink- $59 (Was $74.99)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Cosmic Red- $59 (Was $74.99)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Starlight Blue- $59 (Was $74.99)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Galactic Purple- $59 (Was $74.99)
PlayStation Accessory Deals
There are some good discounts on official PlayStation accessories during this Days of Play event, like the DualSense charging station and PS5 camera on sale in the UK, and a PS VR bundle and PULSE 3D headset on offer in the US.
UK
- PS5 DualSense Charging Station- £19 at Amazon
- PS5 media remote- £19.99 at Amazon (Was 24.99)
- PlayStation 5 HD Camera-£39.99 at Game (Was £49.99)
- PS5 DualSense Charging Station- £19.99 at Game
- PS5 media remote- £19.99 at Game (Was 24.99)
US
- Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Gaming Headset- $69.99 at GameStop
- PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Bundle- $249.99 at GameStop
- Playstation HD Camera, Black- $49 at Amazon
And that's the best of the Days of Play sale so far. The event goes on for another week so you've got plenty of time to choose which games and accessories you want to add to your PlayStation collection. If you're still waiting to grab a PS5, have a check on our PS5 stock page for the latest console and bundle restocks. Also make sure you're following us on Twitter where we tweet out any console stock news and continue the Days of Play coverage.