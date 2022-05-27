The Days of Play sale is back - get Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for £35/$38

PlayStation's Days of Play sale started on the 25th May 2022, and will run over the next two weeks up until the 8th of June. During this event you can find loads of deals on PlayStation 4 and PS5 games, plus discounts on PS5 accessories like the DualSense Wireless controller for £45/$59, and other special offers in both the UK and US.

You can find all of the deals included in Days of Play directly at the PlayStation Store but other retailers like Game in the UK, GameStop in the US, and Amazon may have cheaper prices so make sure to shop around and compare prices.

Days of Play really kicked into gear during day two, with loads of PS5 and PS4 games seeing big discounts- the highlight from those discounts being Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on the PS5 going for £34.99 at Amazon UK, and for $37.99 at GameStop in the US. That's one of the best PS5-exclusive games around right now for half-price.

There are so many more exciting PlayStation deals to discover in the Days of Play event. We've sorted through some of the best deals around in both the UK and the US, including games, controllers, PlayStation VR, and more. We've also included the prices of games on the PS store, so you can make sure you're getting the best deal around.

And that's the best of the Days of Play sale so far. The event goes on for another week so you've got plenty of time to choose which games and accessories you want to add to your PlayStation collection. If you're still waiting to grab a PS5, have a check on our PS5 stock page for the latest console and bundle restocks. Also make sure you're following us on Twitter where we tweet out any console stock news and continue the Days of Play coverage.