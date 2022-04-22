Save up to 75 per cent on DLC at Ubisoft's spring sale

Ubisoft have made huge adventure games in recent years, and they've expanded on this success by adding to those stories and the time we get to spend with original, interesting characters they feature.

Some of their latest DLC packs are on sale on Ubisoft's own website right now, and we've made a list of some of the more notable discounts.

The best deal available here is the Dawn of Ragnarok for Asssassin's Creed Valhalla. You play as Eivor, and your goal is to become Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom, and use everything in your arsenal to save your son in this Viking saga. It was only released last month, and is the game's biggest DLC. It's reduced by 25 per cent to $29.99 at the moment.

AC Valhalla is still selling well according to Ubisoft, so if you're new to the ongoing epic, the game's season pass is available for just $19.99. This is a chunky 50 per cent reduction. The season pass includes three expansions: The Legend of Beowulf, Wrath of the Druids and the Siege of Paris, which is plenty to keep you going once you finish the mainline story.

If instead you're into first person shooters and recently bought a copy of Far Cry 6, its season pass is over a third off to just $25.99 right now. It features classic villains from previous Far Cry games: Vaas, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed. What's also included is Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition, the 80s, neon-light inspired take on the Far Cry games.

One of Ubisoft's more family friendly adventures of recent years is Immortals Fenyx Rising. The game has you exploring a colourful 3D world, completing puzzles and battling enemies. The season pass DLC is half price right now, available for $19.99. It features three meaty narrative DLCs: A New God, Myths of the Eastern Realm and The Lost Gods. The current offer also throws in the bonus adventure When The Road Gets Rocky.

