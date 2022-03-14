Save on some of the latest EA titles on PC at Amazon today

EA have produced some great top-tier games in recent years, from Apex Legends to their latest footballing game, FIFA 22.

Today, Amazon have some of their biggest games on sale. These are sold as codes you can activate using EA Play (or Origin) to play on PC. There are some great deals here, such as two-thirds off FIFA 22 at just £17.99, and the recent Battlefield 2042 for £24.99.

Other highlights include It Takes Two, one of the best games of 2021, down to just £13.99. And Titanfall 2, one of the best shooters in recent years is available for only £6.99. There's also Respawn's take on Star Wars with Jedi Fallen Order available for under £10.

Keep in mind that some of the older titles below will be available on EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate, which includes both Xbox and PC versions. If you want to check it out or extend your current subscription, ShopTo has 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate down to £24.85, saving you around a fiver. But if you want to purchase games so they're yours regardless of a Game Pass subscription, check out the titles below.

EA deals:

