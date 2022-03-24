Save big on PC games in the Green Man Gaming Mad March sale

Green Man Gaming is having a bonkers sale until the end of the month, the 31st of March, with discounts on games being as high as 90 percent.

Elden Ring It's finally here, after three long years of expectation, Elden Ring has arrived. Created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the designer of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, and co-written by George R.R Martinm author of Game of Thrones, the game takes us to The Lands Between, where you play as a Tarnished who must roam the world and defeat the demi-gods so you can restore the Elden Ring and become Elden Lord. The game has a big and beautiful open-world that will take you hours and hours to explore, and you you can start you adventure with a 16 per cent discount. Elden Ring - £41.99 at Green Man Gaming (Was £49.99)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Monster Hunter: Stories 2 is the second game in the series' turn-based RPG style. In Stories 2 you are the grandchild of a legendary dragon rider and must batttle enemies, make friendships and fight alongside friendly monsters to help you hatch an egg that contains a legendary Rathalos dragon, which could bring hope or destruction to the world depending on the choices you make. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - £27.38 at Green Man Gaming (Was £49.99)

Final Fantasy XV Final Fantasy XV finally made its way to PC after being a console exclusive for a while, and now you can also get it for half price. FFXV is the ultimate bro-adventure; the game follows Prince Noctis and his three close friends as they embark in their car to the Prince's wedding, unfortunately, things quickly don't go to plan. Drive around in a big open world that is heavily influenced by western RPGs and stab, slash, slice and teleport your way through battles in fast-paced combat with gorgeous detail. Final Fantasy XV - £12.50 (Was £25)

