Save 20 per cent on the Xbox compatible SteelSeries Arctis 9X gaming headset

With the lack of Bluetooth, it can often be difficult finding a good set of wireless headphones if you're an Xbox owner. And it's not often the ones that are out there are on sale.

However, SteelSeries' Arctis 9X gaming headset is currently on sale on the company's website, where it's available for $159.99. That's $40 off the usual price. And it's also available in the UK store where it's down by £80 to £109.99. The purchase of the headset also includes a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The headset has Microsoft's Windows Sonic surround sound tech that's comaptible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs. However, while those consoles don't support Bluetooth, the Arctis 9X does, meaning you can still keep your phone calls going while killing enemies in your online battles simultaneously. This is a really handy feature you don't often see in many headsets, especially at this price. And it's really useful to make sure you don't miss any incoming calls while gaming.

Others will be able to hear you clearly too thanks to the ClearCast noise cancelling microphone. It promises to deliver clear mic sounds and has also been approved by Discord. And unlike other headphones with low runtimes, the Arctis 9X can last over 20 hours per charge. You'll be able to endure and enjoy long gaming sessions too thanks to the fabric headband and soft ear cushions. There are also controls built at the bottom of the ear cups to give you greater control without having to dive into menus in software.

