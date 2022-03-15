Save 15 per cent when you pre-order Kirby and the Forgotten Land at Currys

Kirby has become one of the more beloved gaming mascots in recent years, particularly as his non-violent nature appeals to players both young and old, like many Nintendo characters.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the upcoming latest entry featuring the floating pink creature for the Nintendo Switch on March 25th. And instead of the usual RRP of £44.99, Currys have an offer letting you pre-order it for £38.24 when you enter the code KIRBY at checkout. A saving of 15 per cent may not seem like much, but Nintendo games are rarely discounted, especially pre-release, so this is great.

The Forgotten Land is significant not just because it's a new Kirby entry, but it's the character's first true, 3D adventure. The story follows Kirby in a post-apocalyptic world known as the Forgotten Land. He finds Waddle Dees creatures being taken away by monsters known as the Beast Pack. With your new companion Elfilin, you help Kirby free the creatures and end the corrupt forces in this mysterious world.

Not only can you expect great platforming, environmental puzzles and the usual help of Kirby's huge mouth when traversing the Forgotten Land, there's an entirely new way of playing Kirby in this game.

The 'mouthful mode' lets Kirby swallow huge items like a hungry snake and have similar functions as those items. This includes a car mode where you can control Kirby like a vehicle, or a vending machine, allowing you to attack your foes with soda cans. It's as if Kirby's mouth has become Mario's cap from Super Mario Odyssey, and we can't wait to gobble up this game when it's released.

