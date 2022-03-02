Save 15 per cent on Destiny 2 The Witch Queen from Green Man Gaming

Destiny 2 continues to go from strength to strength, and has become a premier live service game in recent years.

Bungie's first-person shooter has received multiple updates in the form of expansion packs and DLC, and the recently released Witch Queen is a behemoth. It's the sixth expansion in the fifth year since the game's initial release. And the trusted folks over at Green Man Gaming are offering a 15 per cent saving.

Instead of paying £35, the Witch Queen is available for £29.74. The deluxe edition celebrating Bungie's 30th anniversary is available for £74.79, a big saving over the standard £87.99 RRP. This edition includes seasons 16-19, two Year-5 dungeons, an exotic SMG, catalyst, ornament, and an exotic sparrow.

That's not all, as the anniversary component adds a new Dungeon, Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, new weapons, armor, and much more. This will make sure you're fully decked out with your squad and able to take advantage of the additional areas you're able to explore.

This expansion explores the character of Savathûn, also known as the Witch Queen. She's the sister of Oryx, who was the primary antagonist in the original Destiny's first expansion pack the Taken King. The new area introduced in the Witch Queen is known as Savathûn's Throne World, which is within the Ascendant Realm. The first raid, Vow of the Disciple, will be released soon on March 5th. So if you're curious about Destiny 2 or have thought about returning to it after the previous expansion packs, this is the ideal time!

