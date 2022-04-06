Save £120 on this premium ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor

ASUS have made great gaming gear for many years now, and their Republic of Gamers division always ensures you're getting a tonne of features, whether it's a desktop you're buying, a laptop or anything else.

This makes this ASUS ROG Strix XG27WQ monitor exactly the type of premium display you'd expect from a manufacturer focussed on gamers, and it's down to just £349 at Amazon right now. That's a saving of £120, significant for something this packed with features.

It's a VA panel with a 1440p resolution, so you'll be getting great detail and excellent viewing angles. It also has 125 per cent sRGB and a 92 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, so you can even do colour-sensitive work such as film and photo editing for reliable colour accuracy.

But if you're switching between playing through slow, single-player narratives and online multiplayer games, the 165Hz refresh rate will have no issues keeping up. It means you can see a clearer picture when playing esports titles like Rocket League and Apex Legends.

Also, its curved design and support for HDR400 means you'll be much more immersed than an older monitor you'll be replacing. You won't have to worry about connectivity either, as it has two HDMI ports, DisplayPort and audio out, so you can keep multiple devices connected to it. It also has a built-in USB hub. That means you can keep USB sticks like wireless mouse and keyboard receivers plugged in the monitor, without having to use up any precious ports on your desktop or laptop.

If you're in the market for something else to make your gaming life better, check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're always scouring the web for the best discounts on games and accessories, across all platforms, and also provide updates on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console stock info.