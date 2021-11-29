Black Friday has passed, but Cyber Monday is still in full swing. Discounts cover a range of items from appliances to electronics, including the Razer Seiren X USB Microphone. This limited-time deal cuts the price of Razer's most popular microphone from $99.99 to $49.99, which is nearly 50% off its original price. Streamers, podcasters, and those looking to upgrade their audio equipment should grab this deal now before it expires.

The Razer Seiren X USB Microphone stands out as an ever-popular choice because of its affordability, size, and audio quality. It's notably cheaper than competitors like the Blue Yeti and HyperX Quadcas,t and arguably just as suitable for professional use. Plus, it takes up less deskspace without sacrificing sound. It also just looks good. The mic's sleek body comes in three classic colors sure to please a variety of gamers.

Where to buy the Razer Seiren X Microphone

You can claim the limited-time offer from select retailers in the US and the UK. Of course, the prices differ slightly overseas, but the discount percentage is about the same.

Best Buy and the Razer also offer the Razer Seiren X at a fraction of the original price, even if the discounts aren't as steep. Best Buy lowers the price even further for customers with an account. For those buying from the Razer website, keep in mind that the Razer Seiren X is only available in Quartz Pink at this time.

Don't leave just yet! Cyber Monday also brings offers beyond microphones like gaming headsets, keyboards and mice, and more. This week marks one of the most cost-effective spending seasons of the year, and prices might not drop as far for the upcoming holiday season. You can browse VG247's deals content or follow our deals-focused Twitter for further updates.