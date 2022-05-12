Here's where you can pre-order Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is an upcoming game from DC and Warner Bros Games Montréal that's expected to be released on 25th October 2022. It was recently announced that Gotham Knights will not be released on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One due to quality reasons, and will only be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The new open-world, third-person action RPG is set in Gotham City, immediately after the death of Batman. Whilst tasked with fighting crime and protecting the citizens of Gotham City: Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin must battle and take down secret society: the Court of Owls and their loyal Talon assassins.

Gotham Knights has been in development for a couple of years now and was initially set for a 2021 release. Gamers who have been eagerly waiting for DC's latest game were recently treated to 13 minutes of new gameplay, showing off Robin and Red Hood's different play styles and more.

If you're ready to reunite the Bat family and beat up some Gotham goons, you can pre-order Gotham Knights from the links below. There are three different versions available: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector's Edition. We've included all pre-order options available so far and will add more as they become available.

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights

In the US, pre-orders are available at Best Buy and GameStop. For some editions, Best Buy is offering a free $10 digital gift card when you pre-order Gotham Knights. This can be used towards a future Best Buy purchase.

In the UK, you can pre-order at Base, Game and The Game Collection. Base seem to have the cheapest prices for the standard edition right now.

Gotham Knights Standard Edition

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights Standard Edition in the US

If you're simply after the base game, you can pre-order it for $69.99/ £59.99 on Xbox Series X and PS5, and for $59.99/ £49.99 on PC.

Gotham Knights Standard Edition (Xbox Series X) - $59.99 at Epic Games Store

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights Standard Edition in the UK

Gotham Knights Standard Edition (Xbox Series X) - £49.99 at Epic Games Store

Gotham Knights Special Edition

This edition is exclusive to Game UK and costs £64.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It includes the base game and a Game Exclusive Steelbook.

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights Special Edition in the UK

Gotham Knights Special Edition (PS5) - £64.99 at Game

Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition

The deluxe edition costs $89.99/ £79.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X and $79.99 on PC. It comes with the base game and the Visionary Pack DLC, which includes exclusive gear and cosmetics, and Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series and more.

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition in the US

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition in the UK

Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition (PS5) - £79.99 at Game

Gotham Knights Collector's Edition Edition

If you're an avid DC fan and want the full Gotham Knights experience, the collector's edition should tick all your boxes. It costs $299.99/ £279.99 on Xbox Series X and PS5, and $289.99/ £279.99 on PC.

It includes a four-character statue diorama, augmented reality talon key, 16-page media book, exclusive Gotham City map. exclusive gear and cosmetics, and Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series and more.

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights Collector's Edition in the US

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights Collector's Edition in the UK

The Gotham Knights pre-order bonus is a 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin

When you pre-order Gotham Knights, you'll receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch. It's based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

We hope you've managed to pre-order the edition you wanted to get! You can find out everything we know so far about Gotham Knights in our guide and for more news on pre-orders and other gaming deals, give Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter to help save yourself some extra money.