Get the excellent Logitech G703 wireless gaming mouse for half price

One of the most important parts of your gaming rig is a reliable mouse. And if you want to keep your desk looking nice and tidy by going wireless, Logitech's proprietary wireless Lightspeed tech has become a reliable way to avoid lag and disconnections.

This is why we're so excited to share that the Logitech G703 wireless gaming mouse is currently a staggering 50 per cent off at Amazon today, available for just £42.19, instead of its £84.99 retail price. And our US readers don't miss out either, as it's available for $69.99 on Amazon US, a cool $30 off.

The G703 is packed with premium features you'd expect for something double its price. Firstly, its understated stylish black colour is a breath of fresh air compared to some of the overly colourful mice on the market, so it won't look out of place during work or play, even if you switch on the RGB lighting.

The 25k DPI sensor means it can be tuned for great sensitivity for precise control, and with six programmable buttons, you can take more in-game action without having to move across your keyboard as often.

And with up to 35 hours of battery life on the default light setting, you're sure not to have to recharge it during every gaming session. Better yet, it's compatible with Logitech's Powerplay wireless charging mouse mat, so you can keep the G703 fully charged whenever you're ready to play. And the rubber grips on the side make sure it's an ergonomic fit for greater comfort.

