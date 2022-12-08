Get Logitech's excellent G432 gaming headset for less than $26 from Amazon

There's a reason why people love Logitech, especially gamers. It's simply because they make some of the best gaming headsets in the industry, balancing everything from ergonomics, features and style. The G432 is one of their premium wired headsets, and it's currently over two thirds off at Amazon US and available for just $39.99. It's rare to see such a massive price cut on a Logitech product after Black Friday and so early in the run up to Christmas.

UK readers can also get in on the action. Although the discount is not nearly as generous, it's still down by £20 to just £59.99.

Because it's a wired headset, you'll get a stable connection when talking to your friends and reliability when you're in the middle of a raid in Rainbow Six. And with 50mm audio drivers, DTS X 2.0 and 7.1 surround sound, you'll be getting an immersive audio experience that's unmatched at this price point.

Logitech have paid great attention to ergonomic comfort here. There are soft leatherette cushions, the ability to fold the headphones flat, and a flip to mute microphone. This makes it really easy to back out of a conversation to answer your phone or give yourself some privacy for a second.

And because it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, you can use these with pretty much every device you have, including Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox consoles. There's also DAC support if you want to use it with your PC. So it's the only pair of headphones you'll need instead of using one specific to one particular platform.

