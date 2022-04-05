Get an MSI laptop with an RTX 3060 for just $800 from BestBuy

MSI have become known to make great laptops in recent years, particularly those focussed towards gamers. The MSI GF65 is a thin and light gaming laptop equipped with an RTX 3060, and it's available for just $799.99 at BestBuy, down by $300.

The GF65 is a 15.6" laptop equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, you'll easily be able to play through the latest games at 1080p with great detail. It's rare to have an RTX 3060 in a gaming laptop at this price point.

The IPS display is very fast, with a 144Hz refresh rate. This, along with the GPU and CPU, makes sure you'll see more of the action, particularly in fast-paced games like Rocket League and Apex Legends as the components are high quality enough to pump out frames.

This particular model comes with 8GB of memory and 512GB of storage. Upgrades are easy, and there's an extra SSD slot, so you can upgrade later down the line though 512GB should be plenty to get you started. There are also two memory slots, and the laptop supports up to 64GB RAM.

Unlike other thin and light laptops (including gaming ones), there's a LAN port included, as well as Thunderbolt and HDMI, so connecting to other devices and displays will be a breeze. This makes sense as the laptop is designed to be portable, weighing under 2kg. Also, it should be noted that a 720p webcam is included, something that's also dropped in some gaming laptops these days.

