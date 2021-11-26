Nintendo Switch Pro Controller hits record low $52 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller stands as one of the best controllers for Nintendo's crown console because of its wireless capabilities and comfort. However, it hardly goes on sale, like much of Nintendo’s other hardware. Thankfully, this Black Friday is treating shoppers to the popular controller for around $52 at Walmart.

In case that deal runs out, GameStop is also selling the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59. That's about $11 less than the standard $69.99. If you buy it pre-owned, the price drops even lower to $53.99. It might not seem like much, but it’s one of the largest discounts you can expect for the Pro Controller during the year.

As mentioned before, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller barely receives any sort of discount. Even when it goes on sale, it isn’t much. Act now while it’s low -- you might not see this price again until next year.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller suits both small and large hand sizes. Many agree that its buttons and sticks are neither too rigid nor too sensitive, so it's a comfortable choice for many users.

Some argue that third-party products can satisfy the need for Nintendo Switch-compatible wireless controllers. However, third-party controllers can’t use amiibos or rumble, and don’t feel the same as the Pro Controller. Understandably, the parts differ from the buttons down to the analog sticks. How noticeable it is differs between users, though.

