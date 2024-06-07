I don’t know about you, but I’m quite used to shelving my main character in games like Wuthering Waves. My Honkai Star Rail MC rarely sees the light of day, but the best Havoc Rover build in WuWa is - right now - incredible to use as a part of your Team of Resonators. Seriously, don’t sleep on them.

They’re completely free to use and a lot of their ascension materials are handed over to you without much trouble or grinding, so it’s definitely worth kitting them out good and proper. So, once you’re Union Level 21 and finally unlock the ability to see what Havoc Rover is all about, here are some suggestions for your Wuthering Waves Havoc Rover build.

Wuthering Waves Havoc Rover Build

Best Havoc Rover Team Compositions in Wuthering Waves

Just like the Spectro Rover, Havoc Rover wields a sword and makes a damned good DPS character in Wuthering Waves. They can be a bit squishy, so depending on how you build them, it’s up to you whether you’d rather use them as a primary DPS or sub-DPS.

I personally use Havoc Rover as a part of my second team alongside Encore and a healer; either Verina or Baizhi depending on whether I’m doing story beats or the Tower of Adversity. Encore and Havoc Rover don’t really offer each other much, but they can dish out a mixture of melee and ranged damage between themselves which I’ve grown quite fond of.

For a better-rounded team, you still want to have a healer such as Baizhi or Verina accompany Havoc Rover, but for your sub-DPS, you can try out Sanhua to buff Rover’s Basic Attacks, Danjin for increasing Rover’s Elemental Damage, or Mortefi for buffing Rover’s Heavy Attacks. Experiment with who you have leveled and see what you like, and which of Rover’s moveset you’re relying on the most.

Best Havoc Rover Weapons in Wuthering Waves

As a sword user, Havoc Rover has a few options to choose from in Wuthering Waves. Here are some - of different rarities - that stand out.

Emerald of Genesis (5 star): Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. After using Resonance Skill, Attack is increased by 6%, stacking twice and lasting for 10 seconds.

Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. After using Resonance Skill, Attack is increased by 6%, stacking twice and lasting for 10 seconds. Commando of Conviction (4 star): After using Intro Skill, Attack is increased by 15% for 15 seconds. Personal favourite right now for Rover, who as main DPS, will spend 10+ seconds or more on the field at a time, getting good use out of this weapon.

After using Intro Skill, Attack is increased by 15% for 15 seconds. Personal favourite right now for Rover, who as main DPS, will spend 10+ seconds or more on the field at a time, getting good use out of this weapon. Sword of Night (3 star): Increases Attack by 16% after using Intro Skill, lasting for 10 seconds. This is basically a worse version of the Commando of Conviction, but by no means a bad weapon to use for Havoc Rover.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Best Havoc Rover Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves

The best Sonata Effects to equip Havoc Rover with are the ones associated with the Sun-sinking Eclipse set of Echoes. The buffs that having this equipped provide are as follows:

2pcs Set: Havoc damage receives +10% buff.

Havoc damage receives +10% buff. 5pcs Set: Havoc damage receives +7.5% buff after using Basic and Heavy attacks. This stacks up to four times, with each stack lasting 15 seconds.

As you can see, this boosts Havoc Rover’s Elemental Damage, which is what we want to see. If you don’t have enough Sun-Sinking Eclipse Echoes to kit Rover out with five of them, we recommend using two from the Lingering Tunes set in the meantime; these two pieces will provide a 10% Attack increase.

Best Havoc Rover Echoes in Wuthering Waves

If you’re rolling with a full Sun-Sinking Eclipse set of Echoes for your Havoc Rover build in Wuthering Waves, you’ll want to have Dreamless as their primary Echo. Upon use, Havoc Rover will turn into Dreamless and perform a very quick attack made up of multiple slashes that deal Havoc Damage; this damage increases if the skill is used after using Resonance Liberation.

You can also consider another four-cost, Crownless, who performs similarly to Dreamless. Upon use, Crownless will also increase Havoc Damage and Resonance Skill Damage.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Best Havoc Rover Echo Stats in Wuthering Waves

If you’re equipping to usual 4-3-3-1-1 set of Echoes for Havoc Rover, we recommend looking out for the following stats for your equipped Echoes.

4: Critical Rate / Damage

Critical Rate / Damage 3: Havoc Damage / Energy Regen

Havoc Damage / Energy Regen 3: Havoc Damage / Energy Regen

Havoc Damage / Energy Regen 1: Attack %

Attack % 1: Attack %

Alternatively, I’m currently running a 4-4-1-1-1 set of Echoes as I happened to strike gold and find a Dreamless with a Crit. DMG stat, as well as Crownless with a Crit. Rate stat, which I wanted to make the most of for now. If you’re thinking of trying something similar, we recommend trying to distribute your main stats for this set as follows.

4: Critical Rate (or Damage, if other 4 cost is Rate, vice versa)

Critical Rate (or Damage, if other 4 cost is Rate, vice versa) 4: Critical Damage

Critical Damage 1: Attack %

Attack % 1: Attack %

Attack % 1: Attack %

Other substats to look out for will depend on which set of Echoes you’re running, but as a general guideline for tuning Echoes, keep your eyes peeled for more Crit. Rate and Crit. Damage, as well as Attack % and Energy Regen.

Havoc Rover Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves

The Ascension Materials needed to reach each Rank for Rover are as follows.

Rank 1 (Level 20 to 40): 5000x Shell Credits, 4x LF Whisperin Cores

5000x Shell Credits, 4x LF Whisperin Cores Rank 2 (Level 40 to 50): 10000x Shell Credits, 4x MF Whisperin Cores, 4x Pecok Flower, 1x Mysterious Code

10000x Shell Credits, 4x MF Whisperin Cores, 4x Pecok Flower, 1x Mysterious Code Rank 3 (Level 50 to 60): 15000x Shell Credits, 8x MF Whisperin Cores, 8x Pecok Flower, 1x Mysterious Code

15000x Shell Credits, 8x MF Whisperin Cores, 8x Pecok Flower, 1x Mysterious Code Rank 4 (Level 60 to 70): 20000x Shell Credits, 4x HF Whisperin Cores, 12x Pecok Flower, 1x Mysterious Code

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at how to raise your Data Bank Level, how to increase your Union Level, and how to play co-op so you can go about farming EXP and resources with friends.