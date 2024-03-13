Roblox The Hunt: Release date, start time and confirmed games

The Hunt is a major new event that's launching in Roblox in the run-up to Easter. It's the first event of its kind, and marks the first time Roblox has held a platform-wide event at Easter since Egg Hunts were discontinued in 2020.

Almost 80 experiences are already confirmed for The Hunt: First Edition, which will see players jump into different games and take on challenges, so they can unlock exclusive badges and rewards.

If you can't want for the Roblox Hunt event to start, then we've rounded-up everything you need to know. We've got details on the release date and start time, a list of the confirmed games taking part in the event, and when The Hunt event will end.

Roblox Hunt release date and time

The Roblox Hunt event launches on Friday 15 March 2024 at 10am pacific time. For those in other regions, that's 1pm eastern time, 5pm GMT and 6pm CET. The Hunt event lasts for two weeks and will end just before Easter on Friday 29 March 2024.

Roblox The Hunt 2024 games list

Almost 80 Roblox experiences are confirmed as taking part in The Hunt: First Edition.

You can find a list of the confirmed games so far below:

Confirmed Roblox games for The Hunt: First Edition

Thanks goes to the RBXEventHunters X account, who put together a list of the confirmed experiences for The Hunt: First Edition. They also listed a number of leaked games which could be appearing in the event as well, which you can find below:

Leaked Roblox games for The Hunt: First Edition

Barbie Dreamhouse Tycoon

Blox Fruits

Easy Obby

Evade

Livetopia

Murder Mystery 2

Natural Disaster Survival

Piggy

What to expect from The Hunt: First Edition

Roblox has said it will fully reveal what fans can expect from The Hunt event later. But ahead of the event's release date, the Bloxy_News X account has dropped a ton of alleged details.

The account said The Hunt event will let players collect futuristic treasures, which have been gathered through time and space, via the Infinite Vault. To claim rewards, players will have to collect badges - which allegedly can be done by jumping into portals and taking on specific challenges in participating experiences. Badges that players earn from different experiences will allegedly be used to unlock rewards in The Hunt event.

Welcome to The Hunt: First Edition!



🔒 Explore the Infinite Vault

This hunt will take you into the Infinite Vault, where you'll find futuristic treasures collected through Roblox space and time.



⚔️ Complete Challenging Quests

Dive through an array of portals to find… pic.twitter.com/7iF2WjcVzB — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) March 11, 2024

The @Bloxy_News X account also claimed that The Hunt event will be the first of many events that Roblox will be holding over the coming months. While these details haven't been officially confirmed, the Roblox X account said more news on The Hunt event is coming soon.

Tons of experiences, a ridiculous stockpile of items, and an absurd amount of anticipation. We can’t wait to share more details about The Hunt soon, but bear with us while we work on some last minute surprises. And stay tuned for more details #RobloxHunt https://t.co/qjJ6pLTM3M — Roblox (@Roblox) March 11, 2024

