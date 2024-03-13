Roblox The Hunt: Release date, start time and confirmed games
Roblox is dropping a huge new event in the run-up to Easter.
The Hunt is a major new event that's launching in Roblox in the run-up to Easter. It's the first event of its kind, and marks the first time Roblox has held a platform-wide event at Easter since Egg Hunts were discontinued in 2020.
Almost 80 experiences are already confirmed for The Hunt: First Edition, which will see players jump into different games and take on challenges, so they can unlock exclusive badges and rewards.
If you can't want for the Roblox Hunt event to start, then we've rounded-up everything you need to know. We've got details on the release date and start time, a list of the confirmed games taking part in the event, and when The Hunt event will end.
Roblox Hunt release date and time
The Roblox Hunt event launches on Friday 15 March 2024 at 10am pacific time. For those in other regions, that's 1pm eastern time, 5pm GMT and 6pm CET. The Hunt event lasts for two weeks and will end just before Easter on Friday 29 March 2024.
Roblox The Hunt 2024 games list
Almost 80 Roblox experiences are confirmed as taking part in The Hunt: First Edition.
You can find a list of the confirmed games so far below:
Confirmed Roblox games for The Hunt: First Edition
- 3008
- 1% Win Obby
- Adopt Me
- Arm Wrestle Simulator
- Astro Renaissance
- Bayside Highschool
- Bedwars
- Berry Avenue
- Big Paintball 2
- Bike Of Hell
- Blade Ball
- Car Crushers 2
- Car Dealership Tycoon
- Carry A Friend Teamwork Obby
- Cart Ride
- Catalog Avatar Creator
- Cheese Tower Defense
- Chill Obby
- Combat Warriors
- Creatures of Sonaria
- Deadly Decisions
- Death Ball
- DOORS
- Dragon Adventures
- Dress To Impress
- Drive World
- Driving Empire
- Dungeon Quest
- Elemental Power Tycoon
- Emergency Hamburg
- Emergency Response: Liberty County
- Escape Running Head
- Fart in a Box
- Football Fusion 2
- Funky Friday
- Gunfight Arena
- Lumberjack Simulator
- Lumber Tycoon 2
- Maple Hospital
- Mega Hide and Seek!
- Mega Mansion Tycoon
- Mega Princess Tycoon
- Metro life
- Military Tycoon
- Murderers Vs Sheriffs Duels
- My Restaurant
- NEED MORE FRIENDS
- Obby But You’re On a Bike
- Pet Simulator 99
- PLS Donate
- Project Smash
- Pull a Sword
- RB Battles Minigames
- Restaurant Tycoon 2
- Ride a Box Down a Slide
- Roblox Total Drama
- Royale High
- SCP: Roleplay
- Shindo Life
- Slap Battles
- Sonic Speed Simulator
- Spongebob Simulator
- Super Fun Obby
- Swordburst 3
- The Floor Is Lava
- The Mimic
- The Strongest Battlegrounds
- The Survival Game
- Toilet Tower Defense
- Tower Defense Simulator
- Treasure Hunt Simulator
- Tsunami Game
- Twilight Daycare
- Ultimate Easy Obby
- Ultimate Football
- War Machines
- War Tycoon
- Weapon Fighting Simulator
- World Zero
Thanks goes to the RBXEventHunters X account, who put together a list of the confirmed experiences for The Hunt: First Edition. They also listed a number of leaked games which could be appearing in the event as well, which you can find below:
Leaked Roblox games for The Hunt: First Edition
- Barbie Dreamhouse Tycoon
- Blox Fruits
- Easy Obby
- Evade
- Livetopia
- Murder Mystery 2
- Natural Disaster Survival
- Piggy
What to expect from The Hunt: First Edition
Roblox has said it will fully reveal what fans can expect from The Hunt event later. But ahead of the event's release date, the Bloxy_News X account has dropped a ton of alleged details.
The account said The Hunt event will let players collect futuristic treasures, which have been gathered through time and space, via the Infinite Vault. To claim rewards, players will have to collect badges - which allegedly can be done by jumping into portals and taking on specific challenges in participating experiences. Badges that players earn from different experiences will allegedly be used to unlock rewards in The Hunt event.
The @Bloxy_News X account also claimed that The Hunt event will be the first of many events that Roblox will be holding over the coming months. While these details haven't been officially confirmed, the Roblox X account said more news on The Hunt event is coming soon.
The @Bloxy_News X account also claimed that The Hunt event will be the first of many events that Roblox will be holding over the coming months. While these details haven't been officially confirmed, the Roblox X account said more news on The Hunt event is coming soon.