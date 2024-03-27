Princess Peach Showtime Walkthrough: Where to find all Sparkle Gems, Bows, and Ribbons
Here’s your one-stop shop for everything Princess Peach: Showtime.
Princess Peach has finally been given her time to shine in Princess Peach: Showtime, which is her second mainline game ever, with Super Princess Peach having arrived on Nintendo DS in 2005. This time around, she’s back and better than ever, and showing players that this damsel in distress is capable of a lot more than simply being kidnapped by Bowser time after time.
As this is Peach’s game and Peach’s game alone, things feel a lot more like a Kirby game than a Mario game, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble flying through the stage-plays that Peach finds herself playing a role in. But if you are in need of some help tracking down collectables such as Sparkle Gems, Ribbons, and Bows throughout Princess Peach: Showtime, you’re in the right place.
Here’s our Princess Peach: Showtime walkthrough.
We’ve got a whole range of guides to each stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime, all of which detail where you can find every Sparkle Gem and Ribbon while deterring the Sour Bunch. We’ve arranged these guides based on the floor that they can be accessed from.
Floor 1
- Outfits List: How to unlock all Ribbons and Bows
- The Castle of Thorns
- Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids
- Cowgirl in the Wilderness
- Welcome to the Festival of Sweets
Floor 2
Floor 3
Floor 4
Floor 5
Basement
- The Dark Swordfighter and the Arena
- The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age
- The Dark Baker and the Bewitching Sweets
- The Dark Locomotive and the Doomed Town
- The Dark Ninja and the Legion of Guards
- The Dark Depths and the Swirling Currents
- Dark Space and the Great Meteor
- The Dark Prison and the Dangerous Trap
- The Dark School and the Twisted Fist
- The Dark Museum and the Purple Mystery
That’s all there is when it comes to Princess Peach: Showtime guides for now. If you can’t get enough of the game and want to read more, have a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review.