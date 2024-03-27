If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Princess Peach Showtime Walkthrough: Where to find all Sparkle Gems, Bows, and Ribbons

Here’s your one-stop shop for everything Princess Peach: Showtime.

Princess Peach stands in the Sparkle Theater lobby alongside some Theets in Princess Peach: Showtime
Princess Peach has finally been given her time to shine in Princess Peach: Showtime, which is her second mainline game ever, with Super Princess Peach having arrived on Nintendo DS in 2005. This time around, she’s back and better than ever, and showing players that this damsel in distress is capable of a lot more than simply being kidnapped by Bowser time after time.

As this is Peach’s game and Peach’s game alone, things feel a lot more like a Kirby game than a Mario game, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble flying through the stage-plays that Peach finds herself playing a role in. But if you are in need of some help tracking down collectables such as Sparkle Gems, Ribbons, and Bows throughout Princess Peach: Showtime, you’re in the right place.

Here’s our Princess Peach: Showtime walkthrough.

Princess Peach Showtime Walkthrough: Where to find all Sparkle Gems, Bows, and Ribbons

We’ve got a whole range of guides to each stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime, all of which detail where you can find every Sparkle Gem and Ribbon while deterring the Sour Bunch. We’ve arranged these guides based on the floor that they can be accessed from.

Floor 1

Floor 2

Floor 3

Floor 4

Floor 5

Basement

That’s all there is when it comes to Princess Peach: Showtime guides for now. If you can’t get enough of the game and want to read more, have a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review.

