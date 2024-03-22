Peach isn’t quite West Coast-chillin with the Boone’s wine in Princess Peach: Showtime’s Cowgirl act, Cowgirl in the Wilderness - much like Kid Rock once was - but she certainly knows a thing or two about slinging a lasso at her foes.

That lasso of hers isn’t just for taking on minions. It’s also pretty important for collecting all the Sparkle Gems hidden away throughout the Cowgirl’s first act. If you need a helping hand tracking all ten of them down, here’s where to find all of the Sparkle Gems during the Cowgirl in the Wilderness stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Cowgirl in the Wilderness Sparkle Gems

Below, we’ve explained where to find all ten Sparkle Gems around the Cowgirl in the Wilderness stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime. They’re all listed in the order that you should find them in, so if you’re simply here to seek out the collectables that you may have missed, you can skip right to them.

Sparkle Gem #1

In the second house in the first area of the level, use your Sparkle power on the three empty cactus pots in the room.

Use Sparkle to make the cacti in this room bloom. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

In the area with the saloon, there is one Sparkle Gem to be collected from near the front door where the minions are. Go to the right of them, and the Gem will be behind the barrels here.

See that Sparkle Gem behind the barrels to the right? Go and grab it. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Use your Sparkle power in the basement of the tavern to turn the three lights on.

Use Sparkle to turn the lights on and another Gem is yours. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

While facing off with the miniboss inside the tavern, you’ll want to destroy five barrels containing Theets so that five of them end up on stage.

Get your lasso ready! Rescue all the Theets here for another Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

While riding the horse, collect the eight Sparkle Gem segments along the route it takes you on.

While on horseback, you'll want to collect all eight pieces of Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

While using your lasso and the barrels to retrieve the boxes from the back of the horses, one horse will have a box containing a Sparkle Gem atop three other boxes. Throw your lasso at the boxes to retrieve it.

You'll need to use your lasso to destroy all of these boxes for this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

A second horse will have a box on their back containing a Sparkle Gem for you to collect from them using your lasso.

Use your lasso to retrieve the Sparkle Gem from the back of the enemy horse. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #8

While on horseback, use your lasso on the miniboss as you approach them.

There'll be a second Sparkle Gem on the back of an enemy horse. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

Before entering the cave that the miniboss has run into, strike a pose atop the sparkling spot to the right of it. Here, you’ll need to defeat four minions using your lasso before being rewarded with a Sparkle Gem.

Lasso the mini-boss and show him that you aren't messing around! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

This Sparkle Gem is a reward for defeating the miniboss at the very end of this level.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, check out the next stage of the Sparkle Theater, Welcome to the Festival of Sweets. On top of that, here's our Princess Peach: Showtime review.