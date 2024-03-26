If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark Ninja & the Legion of Guards Sparkle Gems

The Dark Ninja and the Legion of Guards is all about stealth and well-timed attacks, even when it comes to finding Sparkle Gems.

Ninja Peach speaks with the Ninja Sparkla in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Ninja Peach returns for her third and final act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and this time around, the stage-play is called The Dark Ninja and the Legion of Guards. In this play, Peach will recruit the help of the Ninja Sparkla at long last, and begin restoring peace to Sparkle Theater.

Even as Ninja Peach’s journey comes to an end, there are still some Sparkle Gems out there for keen collectors to try and find. If you need some help, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark Ninja & the Legion of Guards stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark Ninja & the Legion of Guards Sparkle Gems

The Dark Ninja & the Legion of Guards is the last we’ll be seeing of Ninja Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime, and as her ultimate act, this means that there are only five Sparkle Gems to seek out.

These have been listed below in the order you can expect to find them in. So, if you’re here tracking down your missing collectibles, feel free to skip ahead to any ones that you’re missing.

Sparkle Gem #1

At the start of the level, look towards the armored enemy standing atop a tall platform to the left of the stage. There’ll be a blue sparkle coming from behind him. Sneak over and hop over the platform behind him to collect your first Sparkle Gem.

Ninja Peach stands on a small platform with a Sparkle Gem below it, which is also guarded by armored enemies in Princess Peach: Showtime
The Sparkle Gem is just behind and below Peach in this image. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

After meeting Ninja Sparkla, head to your right and destroy the vases in the area. A spotlight will be revealed for you to strike a pose on using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’.

Platform your way to the top of the following room to receive the second Sparkle Gem.

Ninja Peach stands on a spotlight in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Down and to your left from the vases, you should see that one enemy is guarding two flower bushes and a Sparkle Gem. Sneak up on him, take him out, and grab the third Sparkle Gem.

Ninja Peach stands behind an armored enemy who is guarding a Sparkle Gem in Princess Peach: Showtime
Sneak up on this guy and collect the Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

Once you reach the upcoming area with plenty of guards and rivers, you’ll want to jump into the water and head north. Here, you’ll find the Ribboneer being held captive by a guard. Beat the guard up, and the Ribboneer will reward you with a Ribbon as thanks.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Princess Peach’s companion, Stella.

Ninja Peach, hidden underwater, approaches an armored enemy that is guarding an imprisoned Theet in Princess Peach: Showtime
Travelling via the water, take out the guard here to free this Theet. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

This Sparkle Gem can be found along one of the white walls during the running portion of the level.

Ninja Peach runs along a wall where a Sparkle Gem can be collected in Princess Peach: Showtime
Keep a keen eye out for this one! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

The fifth and final Sparkle Gem is a reward for defeating the boss at the end of the level, which won't pose you any trouble at all.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at our review of the game. And if you’re looking for more help with the final stages of the game, our final few guides for the remaining levels will be available soon!

