If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark School & the Twisted Fist Sparkle Gems

Kung Fu Peach’s final act sees her take on The Dark School and the Twisted Fist.

Kung Fu Peach faces multiple of the Sour Bunch minions while traversing some pillars in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Kung Fu Peach has returned for a third and final act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and by now, you’re likely not too far off dispelling the Sour Bunch and their evil plans to take over Sparkle Theater entirely. In this next stage-play, The Dark School and the Twisted Fist, Kung Fu Peach will need to use everything she has learnt so far.

And when Kung Fu Peach isn’t beating up enemy minions or taking on the Sour Bunch’s very own Kung Fu Master, there are five Sparkle Gems hiding around the stage for her to find. If you need some help tracking them down, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark School and the Twisted Fist stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark School & the Twisted Fist Sparkle Gems

Considering that The Dark School and the Twisted Fist is Kung Fu Peach’s third act in Princess Peach: Showtime, this means that there are only five Sparkle Gems to retrieve.

We’ve listed the locations of the Sparkle Gems in the order you can expect to find them in. So, feel free to skip ahead to the one you need if you’re here hunting down missing collectables.

Sparkle Gem #1

At the start of the level, go behind the starting spot and platform upwards through the trees. You’ll see a Sparkle Gem sitting here with some coins.

Kung Fu Peach stands by some platforms and trees where coins and a Sparkle Gem can be found in Princess Peach: Showtime
This Sparkle Gem requires no hard work! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

Still at the very start of the level, go up the red platforms and destroy the large boulder here to reveal a trapped Ribboneer Theet. He will, of course, reward you with a Ribbon for rescuing him.

Ribbons are collectable items that unlock new outfits for Peach's companion, Stella.

Kung Fu Peach frees a Ribboneer Theet from behind a boulder in Princess Peach: Showtime
Free the Ribboneer from behind the boulder that will be here. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

After freeing the Ribboneer and taking on a small horde of enemy minions, there will be a spotlight just up ahead. Strike a pose atop it using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ and in the following room, platform up to the top to reach your first Sparkle Gem.

Kung Fu Peach stands on a spotlight in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

After collecting Sparkle Gem #2, go right up the stairs and defeat the enemy minions. Then, jump up onto the platform on your left from where the minions were. Another Sparkle Gem is sitting here!

Kung Fu Peach stands below a Sparkle Gem on a platform guarded by some enemy minions in Princess Peach: Showtime
Clear the boulder and minions to reach this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

Once you reach some pillars you have to platform across, make sure to defeat every enemy minion that is on them and head towards your right. A Sparkle Gem will be sitting on one of the pillars.

Kung Fu Peach approaches a Sparkle Gem floating above a pillar in Princess Peach: Showtime
After defeating the enemies, take a right to grab this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

The fifth and final Sparkle Gem for this stage-play will be rewarded to you after defeating the boss at the end of the level.

Kung Fu Peach fights with the Dark Kung Fu Master in Princess Peach: Showtime
Show this Dark Kung Fu Master who's boss. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, check out all of the outfits you can unlock for Princess Peach and Stella, as well as our review of the game.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Nintendo Nintendo Switch
About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's (she/they) passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games. They've been in games media for 3 years.

Comments