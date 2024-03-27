Kung Fu Peach has returned for a third and final act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and by now, you’re likely not too far off dispelling the Sour Bunch and their evil plans to take over Sparkle Theater entirely. In this next stage-play, The Dark School and the Twisted Fist, Kung Fu Peach will need to use everything she has learnt so far.

And when Kung Fu Peach isn’t beating up enemy minions or taking on the Sour Bunch’s very own Kung Fu Master, there are five Sparkle Gems hiding around the stage for her to find. If you need some help tracking them down, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark School and the Twisted Fist stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark School & the Twisted Fist Sparkle Gems

Considering that The Dark School and the Twisted Fist is Kung Fu Peach’s third act in Princess Peach: Showtime, this means that there are only five Sparkle Gems to retrieve.

We’ve listed the locations of the Sparkle Gems in the order you can expect to find them in. So, feel free to skip ahead to the one you need if you’re here hunting down missing collectables.

Sparkle Gem #1

At the start of the level, go behind the starting spot and platform upwards through the trees. You’ll see a Sparkle Gem sitting here with some coins.

This Sparkle Gem requires no hard work! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

Still at the very start of the level, go up the red platforms and destroy the large boulder here to reveal a trapped Ribboneer Theet. He will, of course, reward you with a Ribbon for rescuing him.

Ribbons are collectable items that unlock new outfits for Peach's companion, Stella.

Free the Ribboneer from behind the boulder that will be here. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

After freeing the Ribboneer and taking on a small horde of enemy minions, there will be a spotlight just up ahead. Strike a pose atop it using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ and in the following room, platform up to the top to reach your first Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

After collecting Sparkle Gem #2, go right up the stairs and defeat the enemy minions. Then, jump up onto the platform on your left from where the minions were. Another Sparkle Gem is sitting here!

Clear the boulder and minions to reach this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

Once you reach some pillars you have to platform across, make sure to defeat every enemy minion that is on them and head towards your right. A Sparkle Gem will be sitting on one of the pillars.

After defeating the enemies, take a right to grab this Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

The fifth and final Sparkle Gem for this stage-play will be rewarded to you after defeating the boss at the end of the level.

Show this Dark Kung Fu Master who's boss. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, check out all of the outfits you can unlock for Princess Peach and Stella, as well as our review of the game.