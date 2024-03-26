Mighty Peach has to be mightier than ever during the Dark Space & the Great Meteor stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime. We’ve seen her hurl cars and trucks at alien foes already, but this time around, she’s going to be using the likes of asteroids and meteors to show the Sour Bunch who’s boss.

When she isn’t showcasing super strength or the ability to fly through space unscathed, Mighty Peach also has five Sparkle Gems to uncover during her third and final act. If you need some help locating them, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during Princess Peach: Showtime’s Dark Space & the Great Meteor stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Dark Space & the Great Meteor Sparkle Gems

Dark Space & the Great Meteor is Mighty Peach’s last space-themed adventure in Princess Peach: Showtime. With this being her third and final act of facing off against aliens, there are also only five Sparkle Gems to be found throughout the stage-play.

Below, we’ve listed these in the order you can anticipate finding them in. So, feel free to skip ahead if you’re here hunting down specific, missing collectibles.

Ribbon

Found while moving along the platforms at the beginning of the level, you’ll see the Ribboneer Theet being bothered by minions. Use the nearby asteroids to scare the minions off, and the Ribboneer will give you a Ribbon as thanks for helping them.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Princess Peach’s companion, Stella.

Hurl an asteroid at the minions bothering the Theet. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #1

While moving along the platforms at the start of the level still, this Sparkle Gem will be given to you at the end of the route. We’re not 100% certain what triggers it, but we think it is a result of successfully making sure that none of the pink meteors/asteroids damage the platform you're travelling on.

Keep the platform sturdy and protect it from incoming asteroids. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

After departing the moving platforms and fighting with an alien miniboss, strike a pose using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ on the spotlight shown below.

Rescue all of the Theets in the following room to receive the second Sparkle Gem.

Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Up next, you’ll need to use your Mighty powers to defeat the Sour Bunch’s minions and make sure they don’t abduct Professor Theet!

Keep the Professor Theet safe. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

While soaring through space with the Mighty Sparkla, clear out all of the asteroids. A Sparkle Gem will be revealed as a result!

Clear out the incoming barrage with Mighty Sparkla. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

At the very end of the level, you’re going to get the satisfaction of destroying a very big meteor. Not only that, but you’ll get your fifth and final Sparkle Gem for doing so!

It's time for one last attack! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at Ninja Peach’s third and final act, The Dark Ninja and the Legion of Guards.