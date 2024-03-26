If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Princess Peach: Showtime Dark Space & the Great Meteor Sparkle Gems

Mighty Peach’s plight against aliens is almost at an end in Princess Peach: Showtime.

Mighty Peach greets the Mighty Sparkla after rescuing them in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Mighty Peach has to be mightier than ever during the Dark Space & the Great Meteor stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime. We’ve seen her hurl cars and trucks at alien foes already, but this time around, she’s going to be using the likes of asteroids and meteors to show the Sour Bunch who’s boss.

When she isn’t showcasing super strength or the ability to fly through space unscathed, Mighty Peach also has five Sparkle Gems to uncover during her third and final act. If you need some help locating them, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during Princess Peach: Showtime’s Dark Space & the Great Meteor stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Dark Space & the Great Meteor Sparkle Gems

Dark Space & the Great Meteor is Mighty Peach’s last space-themed adventure in Princess Peach: Showtime. With this being her third and final act of facing off against aliens, there are also only five Sparkle Gems to be found throughout the stage-play.

Below, we’ve listed these in the order you can anticipate finding them in. So, feel free to skip ahead if you’re here hunting down specific, missing collectibles.

Ribbon

Found while moving along the platforms at the beginning of the level, you’ll see the Ribboneer Theet being bothered by minions. Use the nearby asteroids to scare the minions off, and the Ribboneer will give you a Ribbon as thanks for helping them.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Princess Peach’s companion, Stella.

Mighty Peach aims an asteroid at a Ribboner Theet being bothered by some Sour Bunch minions in Princess Peach: Showtime
Hurl an asteroid at the minions bothering the Theet. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #1

While moving along the platforms at the start of the level still, this Sparkle Gem will be given to you at the end of the route. We’re not 100% certain what triggers it, but we think it is a result of successfully making sure that none of the pink meteors/asteroids damage the platform you're travelling on.

Mighty Peach receives a Sparkle Gem while on a slow, moving platform in Princess Peach: Showtime
Keep the platform sturdy and protect it from incoming asteroids. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

After departing the moving platforms and fighting with an alien miniboss, strike a pose using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’ on the spotlight shown below.

Rescue all of the Theets in the following room to receive the second Sparkle Gem.

Mighty Peach stands on a spotlight beside a Professor Theet in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Up next, you’ll need to use your Mighty powers to defeat the Sour Bunch’s minions and make sure they don’t abduct Professor Theet!

Mighty Peach protects Professor Theet from falling asteroids in Princess Peach: Showtime
Keep the Professor Theet safe. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

While soaring through space with the Mighty Sparkla, clear out all of the asteroids. A Sparkle Gem will be revealed as a result!

Mighty Peach and the Mighty Sparkla fight against multiple asteroids in Princess Peach: Showtime
Clear out the incoming barrage with Mighty Sparkla. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

At the very end of the level, you’re going to get the satisfaction of destroying a very big meteor. Not only that, but you’ll get your fifth and final Sparkle Gem for doing so!

Mighty Peach and the Mighty Sparkla fight with a large asteroid in Princess Peach: Showtime
It's time for one last attack! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at Ninja Peach’s third and final act, The Dark Ninja and the Legion of Guards.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's (she/they) passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games. They've been in games media for 3 years.

