Patissiere Peach returns for her third act in Princess Peach: Showtime, and this time, she’ll have a little help with her baking as she tries to finally reclaim the show back from the Sour Bunch. Amidst decorating cakes, baking cookies, and discovering a new friend, keen collectors will also have five Sparkle Gems to seek out.

Fortunately, Sparkle Gems throughout The Dark Baker and the Bewitching Sweets stage-play are easily ran into. That said, if you need a helping hand tracking any down, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems in Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark Baker and the Bewitching Sweets stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark Baker & the Bewitching Sweets Sparkle Gems

Fortunately for you, there are only five Sparkle Gems to find during Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark Baker & the Bewitching Sweets level.

We’ve listed these in the order you can anticipate finding them in, so feel free to skip ahead to any missing collectibles if you’re here padding out your collection of Sparkle Gems.

Sparkle Gem #1

At the start of the level, strike a pose on the red spotlight using ‘ZL or ‘ZR’. Help the Theets in the following room satiate their cookie cravings for your first Sparkle Gem.

Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

Just after you meet with the Patissiere Sparkla for the first time, you’ll see a nearby bowl for making cookies. Use it, and feed the cookies to the ribbon that is to the right of the purple door up ahead. He’ll give you a Ribbon for your help!

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Princess Peach’s companion, Stella.

Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Race with the Patissiere Sparkle to decorate cakes. If you manage to successfully beat the Sparkla, you’ll be rewarded with your second Sparkle Gem.

Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

This Sparkle Gem will be given to you once the Patissiere Sparkla tries some of your cake. Easy work!

Sparkle Gem #4

Next, work alongside Patisserie Sparkla in a race against the Dark Baker to make cookies. Once you’re done, you’ll be given a fourth Sparkle Gem.

Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Last, but not least, you’ll need to bake a cookie and feed it to the Dark Baker to turn him back into his normal self. The final Sparkle Gem will be given to you as a reward for doing so!

Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, take a look at our Princess Peach: Showtime review. We’ve more guides on the final few levels of the game coming soon.