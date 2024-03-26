Cowgirl Peach has jumped back into action during the third-act of her stage-play in Princess Peach: Showtime. The Dark Locomotive and the Doomed Town are in dire need of Peach, and the Cowgirl Sparkla, to put a stop to the Sour Bunch’s evil plans using their horse-riding skills and lassos.

That lasso isn’t just good for taking out the Sour Bunch and rescuing Theets, though, as it’s also needed to grab some Sparkle Gems. If you need a helping hand tracking these down in Sparkle Theater’s take on the Wild West, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during Princess Peach: Showtime’s The Dark Locomotive & the Doomed Town stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime The Dark Locomotive & the Doomed Town Sparkle Gems

The Dark Locomotive & the Doomed Town marks Cowgirl Peach’s third and final act in Princess Peach: Showtime, meaning that there are only five Sparkle Gems for you to discover.

We’ve listed these in the order you can expect to find them in below, so feel free to skip ahead if you’re here hunting down missing collectibles.

Sparkle Gem #1

At the very start of the level, while riding on horseback, one Sparkle Gem will be sat between two rock hurdles. You’ll need to grab it quickly to avoid taking damage from the nearby rock.

You'll want to avoid the hurdles while grabbing this one. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

Once you have finally rescued the Cowgirl Sparkla, they’ll reward you with a second Sparkle Gem for your efforts.

Sparkle Gem #3

With the Cowboy Sparkla saved, look for the glowing spotlight behind the nearby train tracks. Strike a pose here using ‘ZL’ or ‘ZR’, and defeat all the Sour Bunch minions in the following room.

Don't miss out on the Sparkle Gem in this spotlight. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

During the next horseback portion of the level alongside Cowgirl Sparkla, you’ll see a horse chasing you down with a crate containing a Sparkle Gem on its back. Lasso it!

While riding on the carriage, lasso the crate on the back of this horse. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Ribbon

After the Cowboy Sparkla is seen falling from the stage, there’ll be some floating buildings. Platform across them and at the end, you’ll see the Ribboneer Theet is trapped inside a barrel. Use your lasso to rescue him and he will reward you with a Ribbon.

Ribbons are used to unlock new outfits for Princess Peach’s companion, Stella.

Give this fella a helping hand. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

Towards the end of the level, a train will be chasing you down. If you manage to keep a good distance from it by throwing the nearby barrels at it, the fifth and final Sparkle Gem is yours.

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, check out Detective Peach’s third act, The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery.