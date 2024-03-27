If you like playing games in the utmost style, then fortunately for you, Princess Peach: Showtime allows players to do just that. For the most part, anyway. Hidden throughout each level and behind some secret requirements are Bows and Ribbons, which unlock new outfits for both Princess Peach and her companion, Stella, to show off.

Admittedly, a lot of your time spent taking to the stage of Sparkle Theater is in pre-assigned outfits, like the Cowgirl’s gear or the Mermaid’s tale, but there are admittedly some rather nice dresses available to unlock. If collecting every outfit imaginable is your thing, here’s a Princess Peach: Showtime outfits list, with details on how to unlock all Ribbons and Bows.

Princess Peach: Showtime Outfits List: How to unlock all Ribbons and Bows

First things first, there are two collectibles that unlock outfits in Princess Peach: Showtime: Bows and Ribbons. Bows will unlock new dresses for Peach, while Ribbons will unlock new outfits for Peach’s companion, Stella. That said, later into the game, you'll find some Ribbons that unlock outfits for both characters at once. Nice.

Princess Peach: Showtime Bow Locations

Here’s where you’ll find every one of Princess Peach’s Bows in Princess Peach: Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime Ribbon Locations

Now that we’re finished detailing how extensive Peach’s wardrobe can get, let’s take a look at where you’ll find every one of Stella’s Ribbons in Princess Peach: Showtime.

How to change Peach and Stella’s outfits in Princess Peach: Showtime

To change into an outfit you have unlocked but have not yet purchased in Princess Peach: Showtime, you’ll need to pay a visit to the Lobby Shop, which is on 1F of Sparkle Theater.

At the Lobby Shop, you can then choose whether you want to buy outfits for Peach or Stella. Take your time browsing the available outfits, and when you find something that you want, all you need to do is part with some of your hard-earned coins. You can then also choose to wear the outfit from the Lobby Shop.

Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

In other instances, especially when it comes to Stella, outfits can be unlocked without the need to purchase them from the Lobby Shop. To see these and change into them, open up your menu while in the lobby by pressing ‘+’ and select the ‘Wardrobe’ option.

Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Here, you’ll be able to see all of the outfits you own for Peach and Stella, including some that you may not have seen in the Lobby Shop. You can then change into owned outfits from here as you would while in the Lobby Shop!

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, be sure to pay a visit to our full walkthrough of the game, which details where to find all Sparkle Gems in each level.