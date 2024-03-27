Princess Peach: Showtime Outfits List: How to unlock all Ribbons and Bows
Hoping to have Peach and Stella take to the stage in style? Here’s where you can find every Bow and Ribbon in Princess Peach: Showtime.
If you like playing games in the utmost style, then fortunately for you, Princess Peach: Showtime allows players to do just that. For the most part, anyway. Hidden throughout each level and behind some secret requirements are Bows and Ribbons, which unlock new outfits for both Princess Peach and her companion, Stella, to show off.
Admittedly, a lot of your time spent taking to the stage of Sparkle Theater is in pre-assigned outfits, like the Cowgirl’s gear or the Mermaid’s tale, but there are admittedly some rather nice dresses available to unlock. If collecting every outfit imaginable is your thing, here’s a Princess Peach: Showtime outfits list, with details on how to unlock all Ribbons and Bows.
First things first, there are two collectibles that unlock outfits in Princess Peach: Showtime: Bows and Ribbons. Bows will unlock new dresses for Peach, while Ribbons will unlock new outfits for Peach’s companion, Stella. That said, later into the game, you'll find some Ribbons that unlock outfits for both characters at once. Nice.
Princess Peach: Showtime Bow Locations
Here’s where you’ll find every one of Princess Peach’s Bows in Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Regular Dress - Available from the beginning.
- Polka Dot Dress - Available in Lobby Shop.
- Horizontal Stripes Dress - Available in Lobby Shop.
- Vertical Stripes Dress - Available in Lobby Shop.
- Two Tone Dress - Available in Lobby Shop.
- Gradient Dress - Available in Lobby Shop.
- Checkered Dress - 100+ points needed in Kung Fu Rehearsals.
- Geometric Dress - 60+ points needed in Cowgirl Rehearsals.
- Heart Dress - 100+ points needed in Dashing Thief Rehearsals.
- Starry Dress - 100+ points needed in Swordfighter Rehearsals.
- Scaly Dress - 60+ points needed in Mighty Rehearsals.
- Radiant Dress - Available from Lobby Shop after finishing the game’s story.
- Disco Dress - Available to buy from Lobby Shop after beating boss, Disco Wing.
- Purrjector Dress - Available to buy from Lobby Shop after beating boss, Purrjector.
- Fang Dress - Available to buy from Lobby Shop after beating boss, Light Fang.
- Spotlion Dress - Available to buy from Lobby Shop after beating boss, Spotlion.
- Grape Dress - Available from Lobby Shop after finishing the game’s story.
- Secret Dress - An award from completing the Hide and Seek Theets minigame, which is available after the game’s story is completed.
- Sparkle Dress - Available from Lobby Shop after collecting 100+ Sparkle Gems.
- Special Dress - Available from Lobby Shop after collecting every single Sparkle Gem.
- Swordfighter Dress - Retrieve Bow from the Castle of Thorns stage-play.
- Ninja Dress - Retrieve Bow from the Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids stage-play.
- Cowgirl Dress - Retrieve Bow from Cowgirl in the Wilderness stage-play.
- Patissiere Dress - Retrieve Bow from the Welcome to the Festival of Sweets stage-play.
- Detective Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Case of the Missing Mural stage-play.
- Dashing Thief Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Perfect Infiltration stage-play.
- Figure Skater Dress - Retrieve Bow from A Snow Flower on Ice stage-play.
- Mighty Dress - Retrieve Bow from the Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion stage-play.
- Mermaid Dress - Retrieve Bow from the Melody of the Sea stage-play.
- Kung Fu Dress - Retrieve Bow from A Kung Fu Tale stage-play.
- Special Swordfighter Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Dark Swordfighter and the Arena stage-play.
- Special Ninja Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Dark Ninja and the Legion of Guards stage-play.
- Special Cowgirl Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Dark Locomotive and the Doomed Town stage-play.
- Special Patissiere Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Dark Baker and the Bewitching Sweets stage-play.
- Special Detective Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Dark Museum and the Purple Mystery stage-play.
- Special Dashing Thief Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Dark Prison and the Dangerous Trap stage-play.
- Special Figure Skater Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age stage-play.
- Special Mighty Dress - Retrieve Bow from the Dark Space and the Great Meteor stage-play.
- Special Kung Fu Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Dark School and the Twisted Fist stage-play.
- Special Mermaid Dress - Retrieve Bow from The Dark Depths and the Swirling Currents stage-play.
Princess Peach: Showtime Ribbon Locations
Now that we’re finished detailing how extensive Peach’s wardrobe can get, let’s take a look at where you’ll find every one of Stella’s Ribbons in Princess Peach: Showtime.
- Regular Ribbon - Available from the beginning.
- Red Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop.
- Blue Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop.
- Yellow Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop.
- Orange Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop.
- Lime Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop.
- Black Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop.
- Light Blue Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop.
- Sparkle Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop after collecting 100+ Sparkle Gems.
- Special Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop after collecting all Sparkle Gems.
- Grape Ribbon - Available from Lobby Shop after completing the game’s story.
- Multicolored Swordfighter Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Dark Swordfighter and the Arena stage-play.
- Multicolored Ninja Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Dark Ninja and the Legion of Guards stage-play.
- Multicolored Cowgirl Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Dark Locomotive and the Doomed Town stage-play.
- Multicolored Patissiere Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Dark Baker and the Bewitching Sweets stage-play.
- Multicolored Figure Skater Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Dark Ice and the Shadowy Age stage-play.
- Multicolored Detective Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Dark Museum and the Purple Mystery stage-play.
- Multicolored Dashing Thief Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Dark Prison and the Dangerous Trap stage-play.
- Multicolored Mighty Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from the Dark Space and the Great Meteor stage-play.
- Multicolored Kung Fu Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Dark School and the Twisted Fist stage-play.
- Multicolored Mermaid Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Dark Depths and the Swirling Currents stage-play.
- Swordfighter Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Ghostly Castle stage-play.
- Ninja Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from the Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames stage-play.
- Cowgirl Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from Cowgirl at Dusk stage-play.
- Patissiere Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from the Welcome to the Spooky Party stage-play.
- Figure Skater Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from the A Parade on Ice stage-play.
- Detective Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Case of the Rainy Day Plot stage-play.
- Dashing Thief Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from The Stolen Statue stage-play.
- Mighty Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from Mighty Mission: The Rescue stage-play.
- Kung Fu Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from the A Kung Fu Legend stage-play.
- Mermaid Ribbon - Retrieve Ribbon from the Blight of the Sea stage-play.
How to change Peach and Stella’s outfits in Princess Peach: Showtime
To change into an outfit you have unlocked but have not yet purchased in Princess Peach: Showtime, you’ll need to pay a visit to the Lobby Shop, which is on 1F of Sparkle Theater.
At the Lobby Shop, you can then choose whether you want to buy outfits for Peach or Stella. Take your time browsing the available outfits, and when you find something that you want, all you need to do is part with some of your hard-earned coins. You can then also choose to wear the outfit from the Lobby Shop.
In other instances, especially when it comes to Stella, outfits can be unlocked without the need to purchase them from the Lobby Shop. To see these and change into them, open up your menu while in the lobby by pressing ‘+’ and select the ‘Wardrobe’ option.
Here, you’ll be able to see all of the outfits you own for Peach and Stella, including some that you may not have seen in the Lobby Shop. You can then change into owned outfits from here as you would while in the Lobby Shop!
For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, be sure to pay a visit to our full walkthrough of the game, which details where to find all Sparkle Gems in each level.