All Princess Peach: Showtime Melody of the Sea Sparkle Gems

Let’s go to the beach, Peach. Let’s go get a wave!

Mermaid Peach is shown in Princess Peach: Showtime
Image credit: VG247/Nintendo
Princess Peach: Showtime is packed with starring roles for our Princess, and one such role that she’ll be taking on is that of Mermaid Peach. This Mermaid’s skills lie with her singing voice, which is capable of controlling fish and ultimately, deterring the Sour Bunch from stealing the show.

While commanding sea creatures throughout the Melody of the Sea stage-play, you’ll also need to track down ten different Sparkle Gems that are hiding on the beach and under the sea. To give you a helping hand, here’s where to find all Sparkle Gems during Princess Peach: Showtime’s Melody of the Sea stage-play.

All Princess Peach: Showtime Melody of the Sea Sparkle Gems

We’ve detailed all ten of the Sparkle Gems you can find as Mermaid Peach in Princess Peach: Showtime’s Melody of the Sea stage-play below.

These have all been listed in the order that you’ll find them in during the level, so skip right to the Sparkle Gem you need if you’re here hunting collectables.

Sparkle Gem #1

There will be a tree with two unripe coconuts near where two mermaid minions enter the sea. Use your Sparkle ability on the coconuts to ripen them. They’ll drop into the water and scare the minions off.

Princess Peach can be seen using Sparkle to ripen some coconuts in Princess Peach: Showtime
Ripen the coconuts! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #2

While riding on the back of the very kind turtle, use your Sparkle ability on the shells that decorate the wall inside of the cave. If you illuminate all of them successfully, you’ll get a Sparkle Gem as your reward.

Princess Peach can be seen riding atop a small turtle, using Sparkle on the shells she passes in Princess Peach: Showtime
Use Sparkle on the shells while riding the turtle. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #3

Use your new singing ability - in the room where you acquire it - to have the fish push the clam open in the room.

Mermaid Peach can be seen floating below an opened clam shell in Princess Peach: Showtime
Command the fish to open the clam. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #4

In the following room - after the failed performance - have the fish move over to the upper right-hand side of the room to retrieve the Sparkle Gem for you. This is to the left of the clam you'll find here, too, as shown below.

Mermaid Peach can be seen singing to some fish, encouraging them to collect a nearby Sparkle Gem for her in Princess Peach: Showtime
After opening the clam, send the fish upwards and left. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #5

In the room with the large clam shell, there will be two smaller clam shells beneath the grate here. Using your singing ability, open both of them. One will contain another Sparkle Gem.

Mermaid Peach sings to some fish to have them open multiple clam shells in Princess Peach: Showtime
Open both clams at the bottom. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #6

In the following room, use the fish to push the grates of seaweed out of the way. The second grate will contain a Sparkle Gem.

Mermaid Peach sings, encouraging some fish to move a seaweed grate and reveal a Sparkle Gem in Princess Peach: Showtime
Command the fish to move the seaweed. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Pink Bow

You will find a Pink Bow to the right of Sparkle #6 in another seaweed grate with a Theet.

Pink Bow’s are items that can be used to unlock new outfits for Peach.

Princess Peach floats in front of a seaweed grate with a Theet trapped inside of it in Princess Peach: Showtime
Command the fish again! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #7

In the area where you are moving wooden eels, the second eel will be hiding a Sparkle Gem among it. Use your singing ability to move them and access the Gem.

Mermaid Peach sings to control some eels hiding a Sparkle Gem in Princess Peach: Showtime
This time, command the eels to move to reveal another Sparkle Gem. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #8

In the next room with the three puffer fish, strike a pose on the spotlight in the lower left-hand corner using ‘ZR’ or ‘ZL’ before making any further progress. In the next room, use your singing ability to have the nearby fish open the clam above.

Mermaid Peach floats atop a spotlight near some puffer fish in Princess Peach: Showtime
Strike a pose! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #9

Use your singing ability on the three puffer fish to lift the turtle from on top of the Theet. You’ll need to carefully manouvre the puffer fish so that one is between each column, as shown below.

Mermaid Peach controls three puffer fish to try and lift a large sea turtle in Princess Peach: Showtime
Move the puffer fish so that there is one between each column, so they can lift the large turtle. | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

Sparkle Gem #10

Finally, complete the show without missing out on any fish to retrieve the final Sparkle Gem!

Mermaid Peach performs a concert alongside other sea creatures and Mermaid Theets in Princess Peach: Showtime
Complete the final performance! | Image credit: VG247/Nintendo

For more on Princess Peach: Showtime, it’s time for Ninja Peach’s second act in Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames. On top of that, check out our Princess Peach: Showtime review.

