If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
IT'S SHOWTIME!

Princess Peach: Showtime tasks you with saving the Sparkle Theatre in March 2024

The leading lady is ready for her spotlight.

Princess Peach Showtime
Image credit: Nintendo
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Princess Peach is ready for her spotlight on Nintendo Switch in Princess Peach: Showtime.

This is the third game to feature Princess Peach as the only main playable character. The first game, Princess Toadstool's Castle Run, was released in 1990 on the Nelsonic Game Watch, part of a line of watches, each featuring a video game. The second game was Super Princess Peach, a Nintendo DS game released in 2005.

Watch Peach transform and use fantastic showstopping abilities in this new trailer.

In the game, Princess Peach and her Toad pals are attending a show at the Sparkle Theater, when in walks the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch to cause a ruckus. In order to save the play, Peach and Stella, the theater’s guardian, decide to step in and thwart the rogues.

This time out, Peach has gained some interesting abilities. She can now use the power of Stella’s ribbon and transform into a Swordfighter, Kung Fu Peach, a pastry chef, and even turn into Detective Peach.

There are more forms Peach can turn into, but Nintendo is keeping the under wraps for the time being, and when transformed, gameplay will change depending on Peach’s role.

Princess Peach: Showtime will be released for Switch on March 22, 2024. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop and at select retailers.

Princess Peach Showtime
Princess Peach Showtime
Princess Peach Showtime
Princess Peach Showtime
Princess Peach Showtime
Princess Peach Showtime
Princess Peach Showtime
Princess Peach Showtime
Image credit: Nintendo
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch