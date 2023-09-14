Princess Peach: Showtime tasks you with saving the Sparkle Theatre in March 2024

Princess Peach is ready for her spotlight on Nintendo Switch in Princess Peach: Showtime.

This is the third game to feature Princess Peach as the only main playable character. The first game, Princess Toadstool's Castle Run, was released in 1990 on the Nelsonic Game Watch, part of a line of watches, each featuring a video game. The second game was Super Princess Peach, a Nintendo DS game released in 2005.

Watch Peach transform and use fantastic showstopping abilities in this new trailer.

In the game, Princess Peach and her Toad pals are attending a show at the Sparkle Theater, when in walks the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch to cause a ruckus. In order to save the play, Peach and Stella, the theater’s guardian, decide to step in and thwart the rogues.

This time out, Peach has gained some interesting abilities. She can now use the power of Stella’s ribbon and transform into a Swordfighter, Kung Fu Peach, a pastry chef, and even turn into Detective Peach.

There are more forms Peach can turn into, but Nintendo is keeping the under wraps for the time being, and when transformed, gameplay will change depending on Peach’s role.

Princess Peach: Showtime will be released for Switch on March 22, 2024. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop and at select retailers.